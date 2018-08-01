शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Humour ›   Watch Chineese Women Speaking Fluent Tamil From Great Wall Of China

Video: चीन की यह महिला फर्राटे से बोलती है तमिल, कहीं ये रजनीकांत का जलवा तो नहीं!

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 01 Aug 2018 12:02 PM IST
आनंद महिंद्रा भी इस महिला के हुनर के हैं कायल
आनंद महिंद्रा भी इस महिला के हुनर के हैं कायल
ऐसा नहीं है कि उत्तर भारतीयों को दक्षिण भारत की कोई भाषा जरा सी भी समझ नहीं आती। उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार के जो लड़के बेंगलुरु में इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई करने और फिर हैदराबाद में नौकरी करते हैं, वे छुट्टियों में घर आकर अपने परिवार वालों को भी तमिल,तेलुगु, कन्नड और मलयालम के दो-चार शब्द तो सिखा ही देते हैं। रही सही कसर रजनीकांत के दामाद धनुष ने पूरी कर दी। अब तो जैसे ही 'कोलावरी डी' बोलता है, फट से साड्डी दिल्ली की आंटी जी भी इसका मतलब समझ जाती हैं। 
आगे पढ़ें

वीडियो देख आप भी हो जाएंगे कायल
tamil china viral video

Spotlight

ईशा गुप्ता और हार्दिक पांड्या
Bollywood

हार्दिक पांड्या से अफेयर पर पहली बार बोलीं ये एक्ट्रेस, सुनकर फैंस भी हो जाएंगे खुश

1 अगस्त 2018

World Breast Feeding Day: Best breast feeding positions for feeding mothers in hindi
Yoga and Health

इस पोजीशन में ही बैठकर मां को पिलाना चाहिए बच्चे को दूध, होता है फायदेमंद

1 अगस्त 2018

आनंद महिंद्रा भी इस महिला के हुनर के हैं कायल
Humour

Video: चीन की यह महिला फर्राटे से बोलती है तमिल, कहीं ये रजनीकांत का जलवा तो नहीं!

1 अगस्त 2018

fanney khan supreme court refuses to stay the release
Bollywood

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से 'फन्ने खां' को राहत, इस वजह से रिलीज पर रोल लगाने से इनकार

1 अगस्त 2018

नाग पंचमी
Spirituality

नागपंचमी पर बेहद शुभयोग, इस विधि से करें नाग के 12 स्वरूपों की पूजा, प्रसन्न होंगे भोलेनाथ

1 अगस्त 2018

Vogue Beauty Awards
Fashion

Vogue Beauty Awards में दिखा कंगना रनौत समेत इन अभिनेत्रियों का जलवा, देखें तस्वीरें

1 अगस्त 2018

525 shivling
Religion

यहां 1 नहीं 525 शिवलिंग की पूजा होती है, इसी जगह भगवान शिव ने तोड़ा था ब्रह्मा और विष्णु का अहंकार

1 अगस्त 2018

shiv
Religion

महामृत्युंजय मंत्र का जाप करते समय भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, शिव भगवान हो जाएंगे नाराज

1 अगस्त 2018

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी के सुपरहिट गाने पर ऐसा नाचे 'इंटरनेशनल पहलवान', देखकर ठुमकों पर हार जाएंगे दिल

1 अगस्त 2018

भगवान दादा
Bollywood

एक सीन में इस एक्टर ने की थी असली नोटों से पैसों की बारिश, बाद में तंगी के चलते बेचना पड़ा था बंगला

1 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

लाख कोशिशों के बावजूद हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे, पहले देखिए वीडियो

सोशल मीडिया पर आपने बहुत सारे कॉमेडी वीडियो देखे होंगे लेकिन जरा इस वीडियो को देखिए यकीन मानिए लाख कोशिश के बावजूद आप अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे।

27 जनवरी 2017

मस्ती करते कुत्ते 1:40

इसे कहते हैं मस्ती, इन जानवरों को देख आपका भी मन प्रफुल्लित हो जाएगा

22 जुलाई 2016

पांच रुपये में कराता सड़क पार 0:41

क्या आइडिया है! पांच रुपये प्रति सवारी, छू भी न पाएगा पानी

21 जुलाई 2016

ब्रो कोड 2:32

इस वीडियो से पता चलता है 'ब्रो कोड' का सटीक मतलब, चोर भी बन जाए दोस्त

24 जून 2016

इंडियन पेरेंट्स का रिएक्शन 1:22

जब बेटे की बात नहीं समझ पाते हैं पेरेंट्स तो देखिए उनका रिएक्शन

26 अप्रैल 2016

Recommended

hindi is most popular language in india bangali is second according to censuses 2011
India News

दक्षिण भारत में तेजी से बढ़ रहे हिंदी बोलने वाले, देश के 44 फीसदी लोगों की बनी भाषा

28 जून 2018

Superstar Rajinikanth said he is not a full time politician yet
India News

मैं कोई नेता नहीं हूं, राजनीति से जुड़े सवालों के जवाब नहीं दूंगा : रजनीकांत

13 मार्च 2018

महेश बाबू
Bollywood

महेश बाबू की 'स्पाइडर' यूट्यूब पर वायरल, 4.7 मिलियन लोगों ने देखा ट्रेंडिंग ट्रेलर

16 सितंबर 2017

कमल हासन
Bollywood

कमल हासन ने किया राइट टू प्राइवेसी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का स्वागत

24 अगस्त 2017

Google expands Indian language support across products
India News

इंटरनेट की पहुंच को बढ़ाने के लिए गूगल ने नौ भारतीयों को जोड़ा

26 अप्रैल 2017

Why not PM should go to shri lanka
Other Archives

श्रीलंका क्यों न जाएं प्रधानमंत्री

4 नवंबर 2013

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.