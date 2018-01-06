Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Humour ›   Jokes ›   Viral jokes On Boyfriend and girlfriends

तुम पागल हो क्या, मेरा एक पति है और एक ब्वॉयफ्रेंड भी...

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 10:49 AM IST
Viral jokes On Boyfriend and girlfriends
Viral and Trending Funny Jokes on Whatsapp, Facebook and Social Media

बॉय: I love you!

गर्ल: तुम पागल हो क्या …..

मैं शादी शुदा हूँ…

मेरा पति है,

और
एक boyfriend भी है ऑफिस मे,
और

मेरा ex – boyfriend मेरे पड़ोस मे रहता है,
और

कल ही मेरे boss ने प्रपोज किया है
और
मैं उन्हें मना नही कर सकती…
और

वैसे भी मेरा एक school friend
के साथ सीरियस मैटर है..


बॉय: (काफ़ी देर देखने के बाद )
देख ले कहीं अड्जस्ट होता हो तो…. 

viral jokes most funny jokes funny jokes jokes
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

Birthday Special Story a r rahman
Bollywood

B'day Special: पिता के निधन के बाद हुआ कुछ ऐसा रहमान ने कबूला इस्लाम धर्म

6 जनवरी 2018

vacancies for Resident Doctors in AIIMS Bhopal
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: भोपाल के एम्स अस्पताल में निकलीं रेजीडेंट डाक्टर्स की वैकेंसी

6 जनवरी 2018

vacancies for Deputy Managers in State Bank of India
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में डिप्‍टी मैनेजर बनने का मौका

6 जनवरी 2018

karan johar want to patch up with kangana ranaut after nepotism controversy
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि कंगना के आगे झुके करण, खत्म करना चाहते हैं कोल्ड वार

6 जनवरी 2018

Designer Mithi Kalra launches bridal collection
Fashion tips

लाल रंग के अलावा शादी में पहनना चाहती हैं कुछ अलग तो ये रंग बन सकता है आपकी च्वाइस

6 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan hiked her fees for film raat or din
Bollywood

शादी के बाद ऐश्वर्या राय ने दिए बोल्ड सीन, अब ऐसे रोल के लिए बढ़ाई फीस, लेंगी 10 करोड़

6 जनवरी 2018

sonam kapoor get ready to marry boyfriend anand ahuja wedding detail leak
Bollywood

कपूर खानदान की इस बेटी की अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से फिक्स हुई शादी, लीक हुई सारी डिटेल

6 जनवरी 2018

saif ali khan daughter sara ali khan old video viral
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान की बेटी का ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया, आखिर ये क्या कर रही हैं?

5 जनवरी 2018

director anurag kashyap stand with nawazuddin siddiqui
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड से सेक्स को लेकर विवाद में आए नवाजुद्दीन के पक्ष में कुछ ऐसा बोले अनुराग

5 जनवरी 2018

nora fatehi dance arabic version of swag se swagat song tiger zinda hai
Bollywood

Bigg Boss की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने इस अंदाज में किया 'स्वैग से स्वागत', कटरीना को भूल जाएंगे

5 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

viral jokes of teacher and student
Jokes

पप्पू के श्लोक का अर्थ सुनकर गुरुजी बेहोश...

पप्पू के श्लोक का अर्थ सुनकर गुरुजी बेहोश...

4 जनवरी 2018

joeks89

एक पत्नी के सुविचार:

5 जनवरी 2018

latest most funny jokes on Stranger
Jokes

नुमाइश में बहुत भीड थी। एक साहब एक महिला से कहने लेगे

31 दिसंबर 2017

latest jokes on pen
Jokes

टिचुक-टिचुक वाला ही लेना...

4 जनवरी 2018

joke90

जो लोग हमेंशा ऑफिस में ओवर टाइम करते है,

5 जनवरी 2018

funny jokes on friends
Jokes

पंकज: लोगों से तुम यह क्यों कहते फिरते हो कि मैं मूर्ख हूं ?

3 जनवरी 2018

jokes maths

शिक्षक: MATHS का फुल फॉर्म बताओ..??

15 दिसंबर 2017

joke on father and son

पापा मुझे एक लड़की पसंद है

17 दिसंबर 2017

latest funny jokes on husband and wife
Jokes

पत्नी चांदनी रात में अपने पति के साथ लेटी थी

26 दिसंबर 2017

latets jokes on wifes talk
Jokes

पत्नी: अजी सुनते हो ? हमारी शादी करवाने वाले पंडित जी का देहांत हो गया 

20 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

हनीमून पर गई मॉडल ने शेयर किया बेडरूम का वीडियो, हो गई ट्रोल

चर्चित मॉडल और बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट सोफिया हयात इन दिनों अपना हनीमून इन्जॉय कर रही हैं। सोफिया ने इसी बीच बेडरूम का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जसमें वो अपने पति के साथ आपत्तिजनक स्थिति में नजर आईं।

31 दिसंबर 2017

Indian Astrology Forecast 2018 for kumbh Rashi as per Moon Sign, Astrology 3:04

कुंभ राशि वालों के लिए साल 2018 की ये है भविष्यवाणी

2 जनवरी 2018

SARA ALI KHAN’S VIDEO OF SINGING IN NIGHT SUIT GOING VIRAL ON SOCIAL SITES 0:56

डेब्यू से पहले सारा अली खान का नाइट सूट में VIDEO VIRAL

6 जनवरी 2018

SANATH JAISURYA PLIGHT, HAS TO WALK ON CRUTCH DUE TO KNEE INJURY 1:04

गेंदबाजों के छक्के छुड़ाने वाला ये महान क्रिकेटर आज है बैसाखी के सहारे

5 जनवरी 2018

WHOLE PROCEDURE OF E-WAY BILL AND HOW IT GENERATES STARTING FROM 01 FEBRUARY 2018 3:23

GST के बाद ई-वे बिल आ रहा है, यहां है पूरी जानकारी

6 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

viral jokes of teacher and student
Jokes

पप्पू के श्लोक का अर्थ सुनकर गुरुजी बेहोश...

4 जनवरी 2018

Interesting funny jokes
Jokes

क्या कभी देखी है ऐसी टक्कर?

15 दिसंबर 2017

wife related funny jokes
Jokes

केक बन गया आफत

13 दिसंबर 2017

student related jokes
Jokes

क्या आपने कभी सुना है ऐसा वाक्य?

13 दिसंबर 2017

wedding related jokes in hindi
Jokes

शादी के बाद ये होता है हाल

11 दिसंबर 2017

marriage related funny jokes in Hindi
Jokes

आ गया है ये जमाना

11 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.