आप 39 नंबर के बैड पर जाइए

Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:56 PM IST
most latest jokes on ladies Brain
एक पागलखाने में एक महिला पत्रकार ने डॉक्टर से प्रश्न किया।

" आप कैसे पहचानते हैं कि, कौन मानसिक रोगी है और कौन नहीं ? "

डॉक्टर---" हम एक वाशिंग मशीन पानी से पूरा भर देते हैं और मरीज को,

एक चम्मच

एक गिलास और

एक बाल्टी

देकर कहते हैं कि वो वाशिंग मशीन को खाली करे। "

महिला पत्रकार---" अरे वाह, बहुत बढ़िया। यानी जो नॉर्मल व्यक्ति होता होगा वो बाल्टी का उपयोग करता होगा क्योंकि वो चम्मच और गिलास से बड़ी होती है। "

डॉक्टर---" जी नहीं। नॉर्मल व्यक्ति वाशिंग मशीन में लगे हुए ड्रेन स्वीच को घुमा कर मशीन को खाली करता है। आप 39 नंबर के बैड पर जाइए ताकि हम आप की पूरी जाँच कर सकें। "
 
