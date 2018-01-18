Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Humour ›   Jokes ›   most funny jokes on relationship

साली तो आधी घर वाली होती है...

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 11:11 AM IST
most funny jokes on relationship
jokes

औरतें बहुत चालाक होती
जा रही हैं !

-
-

कल मैंने अपनी साली से मजाक में कहा …

“साली तो आधी घर वाली होती है ”

-
-

अब कम्बख्त
आधी सैलरी मांग रही है …

ऐसा कोई करता है क्या ??

most funny jokes funny jokes hindi jokes entertaining jokes

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

Spotlight

hina khan fees more than shilpa shinde for bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss में हारकर भी जीत गईं ‌हिना खान, पहली बार हुआ कुछ ऐसा जिसकी उम्मीद नहीं थी

18 जनवरी 2018

exposed hina khan was the big reason For Live Voting in bigg boss 11 grand finale
Television

ग्रांड फिनाले के 3 दिन बाद हिना खान पर बड़ा खुलासा, हारने के डर से बैक स्टेज किया था ये तमाशा

17 जनवरी 2018

javed akhtar first marriage with honey irani know his love story
Bollywood

17 साल की उस लड़की से शादी कर बैठे थे जावेद अख्तर, जिसकी मां ने पहले ही दे दी थी ये बद्दुआ

17 जनवरी 2018

Hiten Tejwani is NOT happy with Shilpa Shinde winning bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा की जीत पर हितेन तेजवानी ने खोला बड़ा राज, सुनकर फैंस को लगेगा तगड़ा झटका

17 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat will not release on January 25
Bollywood

25 जनवरी को भी रिलीज नहीं हो पाएगी 'पद्मावत', मेकर्स ने लिया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा फैसला

17 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

17 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

17 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

17 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

funny jokes about wife and husband
Jokes

जब ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस का इंटरव्यू देने पहुंची महिला....

जब ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस का इंटरव्यू देने पहुंची महिला....

14 जनवरी 2018

most funny jokes on social trand
Jokes

भारत में किसी भी बिमारी का एक रामबाण इलाज

16 जनवरी 2018

jokes on indian roads
Jokes

इंडिया में बारिश हो तो...

16 जनवरी 2018

latest jokes on teachers
Jokes

प्रिंसिपल ने दिल को छू जाने वाला जवाब दिया

16 जनवरी 2018

jokes of husband wife
Jokes

दोस्त ने दिया पत्नी को समझने का सुझाव

15 जनवरी 2018

jokes between ramu and shyamu
Jokes

अब मैं वक्त को बर्बाद कर रहा हूं

13 जनवरी 2018

latest jokes on mans nature
Jokes

या तो बीवी से तंग या ऑफिस में किसी के संग

13 जनवरी 2018

jokes on boss and sonu
Jokes

बॉस और सोनू

14 जनवरी 2018

jokes maths
Jokes

शिक्षक: MATHS का फुल फॉर्म बताओ..??

15 दिसंबर 2017

joke on father and son
Jokes

पापा मुझे एक लड़की पसंद है

17 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

Video: सपना को मिला प्रपोजल, इस एक्टर ने पूछा, मुझसे शादी करोगी?

सपना चौधरी ने बॉलीवुड एक्टर सलमान खान और अक्षय कुमार के साथ जमकर डांस किया। दोनों एक्टर्स ने सपना चौधरी के साथ मुझसे शादी करोगी डांस पर ठुमके लगाए।

17 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 18 JANUARY 2018, VACANCY in UPSC 14:56

UPSC में निकलीं सैकड़ों नौकरियां, अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख के बारे में यहां जाने

18 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

SHILPA SHINDE WINNER OF BIGG BOSS 11 SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES 1:15

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

15 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.