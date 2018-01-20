Download App
तो क्या,आप मुझे एक फूटी कौड़ी दे सकते हैं ?

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 10:28 AM IST
Most entertaining jokes of a man wish to god
एक आदमी ने भगवान से पूछा – कि आपके लिए करोड़ों साल कितने होते हैं ?

भगवान – एक सेकेंड के बराबर

आदमी – और करोड़ों रुपए ?

भगवान – एक फूटी कौड़ी के बराबर

आदमी – तो क्या,आप मुझे एक फूटी कौड़ी दे सकते हैं ?

भगवान – क्यों नहीं , रुक एक सेकेंड…

