बेटा – मुझे शादी नहीं करनी!! मुझे सभी औरतों से डर लगता है!

anand Kashyap Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 04:42 PM IST
बेटा – मुझे शादी नहीं करनी!! मुझे सभी औरतों से डर लगता है!
पिता- कर ले बेटा! फिर एक ही औरत से डर लगेगा, बाकी सब अच्छी लगेंगी।

