Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Humour ›   Jokes ›   jokes on indian roads

इंडिया में बारिश हो तो...

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 12:42 PM IST
jokes on indian roads
अगर अमेरिका मे बारिश हो तो 10 मिनट मे रोड पे से पानी गायब हो जाता है।

और इंडिया में बारिश हो तो 10 मिनट में रोड ही गायब हो जाता है।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Latest Funny Jokes in Hindi related to Hindi Chutkule, Husband Wife Jokes, Whatsapp Jokes, Chutkule in Hindi, Hindi Funny Jokes and Love SMS etc. Stay updated with us for all latest jokes in Hindi.

Spotlight

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

16 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

mouni roy play a villain in brahmastra ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को डसेगी ये 'नागिन', करण जौहर की फिल्म में मिला विलेन का रोल

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma film God, Sex and Truth trailer out
Bollywood

रामगोपाल की फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, पोर्न स्टार ने सेक्‍स पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2018

salman khan staff Forcibly Dance With Benafsha, Arshi and Sapna Choudhary
Television

सपना चौधरी के साथ पार्टी में हुई ऐसी शर्मनाक हरकत, सलमान खान ने अपने स्टाफ को किया बाहर

16 जनवरी 2018

Shilpa Shinde gets her first brand endorsement offer after winning bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss का विनर बनने के बाद शिल्पा शिंदे को मिला ये कैसा ऑफर, सुनकर आप भी होंगे हैरान

16 जनवरी 2018

shweta tiwari sister arpita tiwari murder case friend arrested in mumbai
Television

इस Bigg Boss विनर की बहन की हुई थी हत्या, पुलिस ने दोस्त को किया गिरफ्तार

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

most funny jokes on social trand
Jokes

भारत में किसी भी बिमारी का एक रामबाण इलाज

भारत में किसी भी प्रकार की बिमारी का एक रामबाण इलाज होता है...

16 जनवरी 2018

latest jokes on teachers
Jokes

प्रिंसिपल ने दिल को छू जाने वाला जवाब दिया

16 जनवरी 2018

jokes of husband wife
Jokes

दोस्त ने दिया पत्नी को समझने का सुझाव

15 जनवरी 2018

funny jokes about wife and husband
Jokes

जब ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस का इंटरव्यू देने पहुंची महिला....

14 जनवरी 2018

jokes between ramu and shyamu
Jokes

अब मैं वक्त को बर्बाद कर रहा हूं

13 जनवरी 2018

jokes on boss and sonu
Jokes

बॉस और सोनू

14 जनवरी 2018

latest jokes on mans nature
Jokes

या तो बीवी से तंग या ऑफिस में किसी के संग

13 जनवरी 2018

jokes maths
Jokes

शिक्षक: MATHS का फुल फॉर्म बताओ..??

15 दिसंबर 2017

joke on father and son
Jokes

पापा मुझे एक लड़की पसंद है

17 दिसंबर 2017

Viral jokes On Boyfriend and girlfriends
Jokes

तुम पागल हो क्या, मेरा एक पति है और एक ब्वॉयफ्रेंड भी...

6 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

बिग बॉस के 11वें सीजन की विजेता शिल्पा शिंदे बन चुकी हैं पर उनके विजेता बनने की खबरें पहले ही सामने आ गई थी। शो में हुई लाइव वोटिंग के पहले ही शिल्पा का नाम ट्रेंड करने लगा था।

15 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

SPECIAL SCRENING OF MOVIE PARMANU WILL HELD FOR PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI 5:02

इस फिल्म को रिलीज से पहले खुद देखेंगे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी

16 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS 11 WINNER SHILPA SHINDE BOOKIE SUNNY LEONE MADHURI DIXIT BUCKET LIST BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

#BIGGBOSS11Winner 'भाभीजी' ने सटोरियों का किया करोड़ों का नुकसान

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

jalandhara bandha health benefits
Yoga and Health

जालंधर बंध: रक्त संचार को सुचारू रखना है तो ये योगासन करें

16 जनवरी 2018

aadhar is compulsory for Compost in himachal
Shimla

अब खाद के लिए आधार जरूरी, इस दिन से शुरू होगी नई व्यवस्‍था

16 जनवरी 2018

When Vibhuti narayan said he can speak lie like character of William Shakespeare
Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu

...और जब विभूति नारायण ने कहा कि दूधनाथ बिना वजह आपसे झूठ बोल सकते हैं

16 जनवरी 2018

illegal drugs business disclose in hardoi
Kanpur

यूपी का ये जिला बना था 'नशे के सौदागरों' का अड्डा, 33 लाख की स्मैक बरामद

16 जनवरी 2018

mauni amawasya special story
Kanpur

मौनी अमावस्याःकई राशियों की बदलेगी किस्मत, इन उपायों से दूर होंगी परेशानियां

16 जनवरी 2018

Kaki mudra helps in curing cold and cough
Yoga and Health

काकी मुद्रा: सर्दी में शरीर को गर्म रखना है तो कीजिए ये योगासन

16 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.