अहमदाबाद: केमिकल फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद के वटवा इलाके में एक केमिकल फैक्ट्री में देर रात आग लग गई। यह आग इतनी तेज थी की पूरी फैक्ट्री जल उठी। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल विभाग की 20 से अधिक गाड़ियां घटनास्थल पर पहुंचींं। मौके पर दमकल की गाड़ियां आग बुझाने में जुट गई हैं। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Vatva area of Ahmedabad; more than 20 fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/PqS53VlpH5