A fierce fire in a chemical factory in vatva Ahmedabad, 20 fire engines reached the spot

अहमदाबाद: केमिकल फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की 20 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Wed, 09 Dec 2020 04:12 AM IST
केमिकल फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग
केमिकल फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग - फोटो : [email protected]

ख़बर सुनें

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद के वटवा इलाके में एक केमिकल फैक्ट्री में देर रात आग लग गई। यह आग इतनी तेज थी की पूरी फैक्ट्री जल उठी। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल विभाग की 20 से अधिक गाड़ियां  घटनास्थल पर पहुंचींं। मौके पर दमकल की गाड़ियां आग बुझाने में जुट गई हैं। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।

city & states gujarat gujrat vatva fire ahmedabad vatva fire firefighter brigade fire गुजरात अहमदाबाद वटवा भीषण आग

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

