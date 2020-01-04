शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur

आईटीआई में रोजगार मेला आठ को

Gorakhpur Bureau, Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 10:33 PM IST
आईटीआई में रोजगार मेला आठ को
गोरखपुर। राजकीय औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थान में महिला अभ्यर्थियों के लिए रोजगार मेला का आयोजन आठ जनवरी को सुबह 10 बजे से किया जाएगा। राजस्थान स्थित श्याम मैनपावर सॉल्यूशन छात्राओं को रोजगार का अवसर मुहैया कराएगी। इच्छुक महिला अभ्यर्थियों को कंपनी की ओर से 12 हजार का मानदेय प्रदान किया जाएगा। वहीं, ट्रांसपोर्ट और रहने की व्यवस्था प्रदान की जाएगी। प्रधानाचार्य सत्यकांत ने बताया कि दसवीं और बारहवीं आईटीआई उत्तीर्ण और बारहवीं के साथ सीआईपीईटी के तीन महीने या छह महीने का प्रशिक्षण पूरा कर चुके अभ्यर्थी इसमें हिस्सा ले सकते हैं।
