{"_id":"5a829e4b4f1c1baa1b8b7279","slug":"to-get-the-stylish-look-this-valentines-day-try-these-outfit-ideas","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" Valentine's day 2018 tips: \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0906\u0909\u091f\u092b\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
Valentine's day 2018 tips: ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को खुश करने के लिए इस मौके पर चुनें ये खास आउटफिट्स
फैशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 05:07 PM IST
हर प्यार करने वाले को वैलेंटाइन्स डे का खास इंतजार रहता है। कहते हैं पार्टनर के प्रति अपना प्यार जाहिर करने के लिए इससे अच्छा और कोई दिन नहीं हो सकता। इस दिन को खास बनाने के लिए लोग महीनों पहले से ही इसकी तैयारियों में जुट जाते हैं। यहीं वह दिन होता है जब कपल्स एक दूसरे के लिए सरप्राइज प्लान करते हैं। इस खास दिन कोई महिला खूबसूरत और इंप्नेसिव ना लगना चाहे, ऐसा तो हो ही नहीं सकता।
तो क्या आपने स्टाइलिश दिखने के लिए तैयारी शुरू कर दी है? क्या आपने अपनी ड्रेस तय कर ली है? अगर नहीं भी की है तो परेशान न हों आज हम आपको कुछ लेटेस्ट ट्रेंड बताएंगे जिसे अपनाकर आप खूबसूरत के साथ स्टाइलिश भी दिखेंगी। अगली स्लाइड देखें
