फिर से आगे बढ़ी 'वंडर वुमन 1984' की रिलीज डेट, अब इस दिन आएगी पर्दे पर

The new release date for WW84 is October 2, 2020. Wow, it's finally happening, and I couldn’t be more excited! To all the fans that stuck with us through this time, thank you so much! We couldn't have done this without you. I'm so excited for you to get to see it #WW84 it will be worth the wait. ❤️

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Jun 12, 2020 at 4:20pm PDT