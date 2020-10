‘गोल्डफिंगर’ फेम अभिनेत्री मार्गरेट नोलन का 76 साल की उम्र में निधन

She was the gold painted model in the iconic Goldfinger title sequence and poster (she also played Dink in the movie), she appeared in the classic A Hard Day's Night, Carry On Girls, No Sex Please We're British & many others, frequently sending up her own glamourpuss image. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/RyUs7fS6P7

I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho. She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I’m so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/6NpGYcHIgJ