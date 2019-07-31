शहर चुनें

Lady Gaga was seen kissing audio engineer Dan Horton 

ब्रैडली कूपर नहीं इस शख्स को सरेआम किस करती नजर आईं लेडी गागा, देखें तस्वीरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 04:26 PM IST
lady gaga
lady gaga
क्रिश्चियन कारिनो से सगाई तोड़ने के बाद लगता है हॉलीवुड की मशहूर सिंगर लेडी गागा अपनी लाइफ में आगे बढ़ गई हैं। हाल ही में लेडी गागा को साउंड इंजीनियर डैन हॉर्टन को किस करते हुए देखा गया। दोनों डेट पर थे। दोनों को कई बार किस करते हुए देखा गया। सामने आई तस्वीरों में लेडी गागा काले रंग की ड्रेस में कुर्सी पर बैठे हॉर्टन के साथ लिप लॉक कर रही हैं।

बता दें पिछले कई दिनों से लेडी गागा और ब्रैडली कूपर के अफेयर की खबरें सामने आ रही थीं। दोनों के बीच ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड में स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस के दौरान रोमांटिक केमेस्ट्री देखने को मिली थी। लेकिन इस तस्वीर से इतना तो साथ है कि ब्रैडली कूपर और लेडी गागा के बीच कोई अफेयर नहीं है।

बता दें कि लेडी गागा अपने अफेयर्स के चलते काफी सुर्खियों में रहती हैं। 2005 से 2008 तक, लेडी गागा ने ल्यूक कार्ल को डेट किया था। लेकिन अफसोस ये रिश्ता भी खत्म हो गया था। इसके बाद लेडी गागा ने मॉडल और एक्टर टेलर किन्नी को डेट किया था। 14 फरवरी 2015 को, किन्नी ने गागा को प्रपोज भी किया था। लेकिन दोनों की शादी नहीं हुई थी।

lady gaga bradley cooper irina shayk justin timberlake bruno mars camila cabello a star is born shallow christian carino dan horton autumn guzzardi
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
