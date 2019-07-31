ब्रैडली कूपर नहीं इस शख्स को सरेआम किस करती नजर आईं लेडी गागा, देखें तस्वीरें

क्रिश्चियन कारिनो से सगाई तोड़ने के बाद लगता है हॉलीवुड की मशहूर सिंगर लेडी गागा अपनी लाइफ में आगे बढ़ गई हैं। हाल ही में लेडी गागा को साउंड इंजीनियर डैन हॉर्टन को किस करते हुए देखा गया। दोनों डेट पर थे। दोनों को कई बार किस करते हुए देखा गया। सामने आई तस्वीरों में लेडी गागा काले रंग की ड्रेस में कुर्सी पर बैठे हॉर्टन के साथ लिप लॉक कर रही हैं।
Lady Gaga was seen kissing Dan Horton. Of course, I love it when she's happy, but I can not believe that. For months, there had been no pictures of Bradga's "friendship", no paparazzi saw her and now she was spotted. I think it's because of the allegations "Because of her, a happy family was destroyed," she wants to prove that it is not true. But even if it is a real kiss, I give up my Bradga dream not! And no matter how and with whom, I want you to be happy #ladygaga4ever #bradga #ladygaga #stefanijoanneangelinagermanotta #ladygagafan #ladygagashit #ladygagalife #danhorton #gaga #littlemonsters #thatsthetea @ladygaga
27 जुलाई 2019