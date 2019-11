ऑस्कर विजेता अभिनेत्री हैली बेरी ने शेयर की सिक्स एब्स फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए तस्वीर, वायरल

Happy #FitnessFriday y’all! Some of you may have noticed I’ve been training with the MMA community lately. It’s been a fun, crazy and extremely challenging journey, and I’ve been so blessed to learn from such incredible people! Today I want to talk about one of the essential parts of MMA training, Muay Thai. Prepare to burn anywhere between 800-1000 calories per hour 🔥🔥- but don’t worry, you can do it! It’s a great way to learn to self-defense and use every part of your body in your workout (including your knees and elbows)! Need any extra convincing? Check stories for workouts by Kuhn Kru and my friend celebrated Muay Thai trainer Aaron Malaszewski of @sdmuaythaigyms (who’s shirt I’m rockin up top) - he’s not only the nicest man in the world, but he’s trained some of the biggest names in #MMA and can show you the ropes. Enjoy! 🥊

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Oct 18, 2019 at 2:23pm PDT