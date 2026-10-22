टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग केस: कोर्ट ने चारों आरोपियों को 26 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेजा, वकील ने दी जानकारी

#WATCH | Mumbai: Lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar says, "They were brought here from Delhi on transit remand. Today, they were produced before the court while in custody. Upon being presented, they were asked whether they had any complaints against the police or anything else to say. They stated that they had no complaints. However, one point that emerged was the allegation that they had supplied weapons. Yet, the remand report did not disclose any specific details regarding these weapons; only a pistol was mentioned. There was no information about whether the pistol was country-made or foreign-made, nor was its specific type described. Another issue that our counsel also argued concerned the consideration involved. A weapon, such as a pistol, is not a trivial item like a toy gun or a firecracker-shooting toy that one might simply distribute... The prosecution later argued that, since mobile phones had been seized, they needed to trace the trail of information contained within them. However, conducting a forensic examination of the data on the mobile phones does not require the individuals to be held in physical custody. Since the mobile phones had already been seized, the data could be recovered from them. Therefore, there was no necessity for the individuals to remain in physical custody. Since physical custody was not deemed necessary, the judge, after considering all these points and hearing the arguments from both sides, granted police custody until the 26th, even though the request had been for custody until the 31st."