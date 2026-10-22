टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग केस: कोर्ट ने चारों आरोपियों को 26 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेजा, वकील ने दी जानकारी
- टाइगर श्रॉफ की कार पर फायरिंग के मामले में पुलिस को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है।
- चार आरोपियों को मुंबई की एस्प्लेनेड कोर्ट ने 26 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया है।
- कोर्ट ने आरोपियों को 26 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस कस्टडी में रखने का आदेश दिया।
विस्तार
वकील ने दी जानकारी
चारों आरोपियों को ट्रांजिट रिमांड पर दिल्ली से मुंबई लाया गया था। इसके बाद उन्हें कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। आरोपियों के वकील अजींक्य मिरगल मधुकर ने बताया कि सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने आरोपियों से पूछा कि क्या उन्हें पुलिस से कोई शिकायत है या वे कुछ और कहना चाहते हैं। इस पर आरोपियों ने किसी तरह की शिकायत होने से इनकार किया।
वकील ने बताया कि मामले में आरोपियों पर हथियार मुहैया कराने का आरोप है, लेकिन रिमांड रिपोर्ट में हथियारों को लेकर ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। रिपोर्ट में सिर्फ पिस्तौल का जिक्र किया गया है। यह भी स्पष्ट नहीं किया गया कि पिस्तौल देसी थी या विदेशी और किस तरह की थी।
सुनवाई के दौरान बचाव पक्ष ने आरोपियों की पुलिस हिरासत की जरूरत पर भी सवाल उठाए। अभियोजन पक्ष ने दलील दी कि आरोपियों के मोबाइल फोन जब्त किए गए हैं और उनमें मौजूद जानकारी के आधार पर मामले की कड़ियों को जोड़ना जरूरी है।
वहीं, बचाव पक्ष का कहना था कि मोबाइल फोन पहले ही जब्त किए जा चुके हैं, इसलिए उनका डेटा निकालने के लिए आरोपियों को पुलिस की शारीरिक हिरासत में रखना जरूरी नहीं है।
#WATCH | Mumbai: Lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar says, "They were brought here from Delhi on transit remand. Today, they were produced before the court while in custody. Upon being presented, they were asked whether they had any complaints against the police or anything else to say. They stated that they had no complaints. However, one point that emerged was the allegation that they had supplied weapons. Yet, the remand report did not disclose any specific details regarding these weapons; only a pistol was mentioned. There was no information about whether the pistol was country-made or foreign-made, nor was its specific type described. Another issue that our counsel also argued concerned the consideration involved. A weapon, such as a pistol, is not a trivial item like a toy gun or a firecracker-shooting toy that one might simply distribute... The prosecution later argued that, since mobile phones had been seized, they needed to trace the trail of information contained within them. However, conducting a forensic examination of the data on the mobile phones does not require the individuals to be held in physical custody. Since the mobile phones had already been seized, the data could be recovered from them. Therefore, there was no necessity for the individuals to remain in physical custody. Since physical custody was not deemed necessary, the judge, after considering all these points and hearing the arguments from both sides, granted police custody until the 26th, even though the request had been for custody until the 31st."— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2026
वकील के मुताबिक, दोनों पक्षों की दलीलें सुनने के बाद कोर्ट ने आरोपियों को 31 अक्तूबर तक हिरासत में रखने की मांग के बजाय 26 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस कस्टडी में भेजने का आदेश दिया। इससे पहले बुधवार को 3 मुख्य आरोपियों की पेशी हुई थी, जिसके बाद उन्हें भी 31 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेजा गया है, जहां उनसे आगे की पूछताछ की जाएगी।
ये भी पढ़ें- टाइगर फायरिंग केस: होटल के कमरे में दागी गोलियां, जानें अभिनेता पर हमले से पहले आरोपियों ने कैसे की थी तैयारी