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Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Tiger Shroff Firing Case Four Accused Sent To Police Custody Till October 26

टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग केस: कोर्ट ने चारों आरोपियों को 26 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेजा, वकील ने दी जानकारी

Thu, 22 Oct 2026 05:34 PM IST
संदेश मेहरा एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: संदेश मेहरा Updated Thu, 22 Oct 2026 05:34 PM IST
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  • टाइगर श्रॉफ की कार पर फायरिंग के मामले में पुलिस को बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। 
  • चार आरोपियों को मुंबई की एस्प्लेनेड कोर्ट ने 26 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया है। 
  • कोर्ट ने आरोपियों को 26 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस कस्टडी में रखने का आदेश दिया।

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Tiger Shroff Firing Case Four Accused Sent To Police Custody Till October 26
टाइगर फायरिंग केस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

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गुरुवार को टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग मामले में चार अन्य आरोपियों मुंबई की एस्प्लेनेड कोर्ट में पेशी हुई। दोनों पक्षों की दलीलें सुनने के बाद कोर्ट ने आरोपियों को 26 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस कस्टडी में भेजने का आदेश दिया है। हालांकि पुलिस ने 31 अक्तूबर तक हिरासत में रखने की मांग की थी, लेकिन कोर्ट ने पुलिस को 26 तारीख तक का समय दिया है।  
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वकील ने दी जानकारी
चारों आरोपियों  को ट्रांजिट रिमांड पर दिल्ली से मुंबई लाया गया था। इसके बाद उन्हें कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। आरोपियों के वकील अजींक्य मिरगल मधुकर ने बताया कि सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने आरोपियों से पूछा कि क्या उन्हें पुलिस से कोई शिकायत है या वे कुछ और कहना चाहते हैं। इस पर आरोपियों ने किसी तरह की शिकायत होने से इनकार किया।
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वकील ने बताया कि मामले में आरोपियों पर हथियार मुहैया कराने का आरोप है, लेकिन रिमांड रिपोर्ट में हथियारों को लेकर ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं दी गई है। रिपोर्ट में सिर्फ पिस्तौल का जिक्र किया गया है। यह भी स्पष्ट नहीं किया गया कि पिस्तौल देसी थी या विदेशी और किस तरह की थी।
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Tiger Shroff Firing Case Four Accused Sent To Police Custody Till October 26
टाइगर फायरिंग मामले के आरोपी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बचाव पक्ष ने उठाए सवाल
सुनवाई के दौरान बचाव पक्ष ने आरोपियों की पुलिस हिरासत की जरूरत पर भी सवाल उठाए। अभियोजन पक्ष ने दलील दी कि आरोपियों के मोबाइल फोन जब्त किए गए हैं और उनमें मौजूद जानकारी के आधार पर मामले की कड़ियों को जोड़ना जरूरी है।

वहीं, बचाव पक्ष का कहना था कि मोबाइल फोन पहले ही जब्त किए जा चुके हैं, इसलिए उनका डेटा निकालने के लिए आरोपियों को पुलिस की शारीरिक हिरासत में रखना जरूरी नहीं है।

पुलिस ने मांगी थी 31 अक्तूबर तक की हिरासत
वकील के मुताबिक, दोनों पक्षों की दलीलें सुनने के बाद कोर्ट ने आरोपियों को 31 अक्तूबर तक हिरासत में रखने की मांग के बजाय 26 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस कस्टडी में भेजने का आदेश दिया। इससे पहले बुधवार को 3 मुख्य आरोपियों की पेशी हुई थी, जिसके बाद उन्हें भी 31 अक्तूबर तक पुलिस हिरासत में भेजा गया है, जहां उनसे आगे की पूछताछ की जाएगी।

ये भी पढ़ें- टाइगर फायरिंग केस: होटल के कमरे में दागी गोलियां, जानें अभिनेता पर हमले से पहले आरोपियों ने कैसे की थी तैयारी
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