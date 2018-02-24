शहर चुनें

उम्र के इस पड़ाव में अब अमिताभ ने शुरू किया ऐसा काम, एक्टिंग-गायकी छोड़ कर रहे ये

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 08:32 PM IST
After acting and singing now Amitabh Bachchan has started painting
सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन की गिनती मल्टीटैलेंटेड कलाकारों में होती है। एक्टिंग-सिंगिंग-कविताओं के बाद अब बिग बी ने अपने ऐसे फन से फैंस का परिचय कराया जिसे आजतक उन्होंने छिपा रखा था। उम्र के इस पड़ाव में भी अमिताभ का कला के प्रति समर्पण देखते ही बनता है।




हाल ही में अमिताभ बच्चन ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी नई कला का परिचय दिया। बिग बी ने मिट्टी के बने हाथी पर पेंटिंग करते हुए अपने पिता की कविता की चंद पंक्तियां लिखी हैं बताया जा रहा है कि ये हरित वातावरण के समर्थन में अमिताभ की अनोखी पहल है।
amitabh bachchan 102 not out rishi kapoor

