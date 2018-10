View this post on Instagram

Bigger the screen, bigger the joy to watch #ThugsOfHindostan! In cinemas near you on Nov 8th. @amitabhbachchan @_aamirkhan @katrinakaif @fatimasanashaikh @tohthefilm #thugsofhindostan #toh #8thnov #amitabhbachchan #aamirkhan #katrinakaif #fatimasanashaikh #instabollywood