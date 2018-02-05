अपना शहर चुनें

सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरहिट होने के लिए ट्रक को बना दिया टैंक, चीन ने कार्रवाई कर चौंकाया

बीबीसी हिंदी Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 04:47 PM IST
a man modified a truck and make tank in china
चीन में एक शख्स ने पुराने ट्रक को 'टैंक' बना दिया, लेकिन इस कारनामे को सोशल मीडिया पर डालना उनके लिए भारी पड़ गया। सीसीटीवी न्यूज के मुताबिक दक्षिणी गुआनशी में लेबिन नाम के शहर में रहने वाले हुआहिंग ने इस काम में दो महीने लगाए।

उन्होंने एक पुराने ट्रक के आकार में बदलाव किया, एक बंदूक और रडार डिश लगाई। हुआहिंग को उम्मीद थी कि उनके इस कमाल और मैकेनिकल कौशल के कारण वह इंटरनेट पर मशहूर हो जाएंगे।

सीसीटीवी के मुताबिक हुआहिंग ने इस ट्रक को सेना के टैंक जैसे रंग में रंगने की कोशिश की और उसे सोशल मीडिया पर अपने दोस्तों को दिखाया। लेकिन, दोस्तों के साथ-साथ प्रशासन का ध्यान भी इस 'टैंक' पर चला गया। टीवी के मुताबिक हुआहिंग इस गाड़ी को सड़क पर भी ले जाने वाले थे, लेकिन 22 जनवरी को पुलिस ने उन्हें रोक दिया।
 
लाइसेंस रद्द
china mechanical skills tanks

