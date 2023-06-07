UPSC CSE: आईएफएस अधिकारी ने बताया यूपीएससी इंटरव्यू में पूछे सवाल का जवाब, उम्मीदवारों ने भी बताए अपने उत्तर

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
हर साल, लाखों उम्मीदवार संघ लोक सेवा आयोग की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी करते हैं और प्रारंभिक, मुख्य परीक्षा पास करते हुए इंटरव्यू तक पहुंचते-पहुंचते करीब दो-तीन हजार ही रहे जाते हैं। हालांकि, इनमें 800 - 900 ही वे भाग्यशाली होते हैं जो इंटरव्यू और पीटी में सफल होकर अधिकारी बन पाते हैं। इसका अहम कारण है इंटरव्यू कम पर्सनालिटी टेस्ट में पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न, जिनका सही उत्तर देना बेहद मुश्किल होता है।
My Civil Service interview !!— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 2, 2023
"3rd Board Member: We are spending crores on space missions and here we do have such a poverty, how do you see it ??
Me: Sir, I think both the things are not competitive in nature. Back in 1928 Dr. CV Raman while enquiring about the colour of Sea…
