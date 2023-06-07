Notifications

Hindi News ›   Education ›   Success Stories ›   UPSC Interview Question IFS Parveen Kaswan Share Questions He Was Asked In UPSC CSE Interview

UPSC CSE: आईएफएस अधिकारी ने बताया यूपीएससी इंटरव्यू में पूछे सवाल का जवाब, उम्मीदवारों ने भी बताए अपने उत्तर

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Wed, 07 Jun 2023 06:52 PM IST
सार

UPSC CSE Interview: हर साल, लाखों उम्मीदवार संघ लोक सेवा आयोग की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी करते हैं और प्रारंभिक, मुख्य परीक्षा पास करते हुए इंटरव्यू तक पहुंचते-पहुंचते करीब दो-तीन हजार ही रहे जाते हैं। हालांकि, इनमें 800 - 900 ही वे भाग्यशाली होते हैं जो इंटरव्यू और पीटी में सफल होकर अधिकारी बन पाते हैं।

UPSC Interview Question IFS Parveen Kaswan Share Questions He Was Asked In UPSC CSE Interview
Parveen Kaswan, IFS Officer - फोटो : Social Media
विस्तार

हर साल, लाखों उम्मीदवार संघ लोक सेवा आयोग की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी करते हैं और प्रारंभिक, मुख्य परीक्षा पास करते हुए इंटरव्यू तक पहुंचते-पहुंचते करीब दो-तीन हजार ही रहे जाते हैं। हालांकि, इनमें 800 - 900 ही वे भाग्यशाली होते हैं जो इंटरव्यू और पीटी में सफल होकर अधिकारी बन पाते हैं। इसका अहम कारण है इंटरव्यू कम पर्सनालिटी टेस्ट में पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न, जिनका सही उत्तर देना बेहद मुश्किल होता है। 


हाल ही में भारतीय वन सेवा (IFS) के एक अधिकारी ने अपने समय सिविल सेवा साक्षात्कार में पूछा गया एक प्रश्न साझा किया और अपना उत्तर भी बताया। इसी के साथ उन्होंने उनके फॉलोअर्स से पूछा - आप होते तो कैसे उत्तर देते?  आईएफएस अधिकारी परवीन कस्वां के इस ट्वीट को 3 लाख 56 हजार बार देखा गया है। 206 बार री-ट्वीट किया जा चुका है। 2,940 लाइक मिले हैं। 

 

आईएफएस अधिकारी परवीन कस्वां ने ट्वीट किया -  
सिविल सेवा साक्षात्कार !! 

'तीसरे बोर्ड सदस्य : हम अंतरिक्ष मिशन पर करोड़ों खर्च कर रहे हैं और यहां हमारे पास इतनी गरीबी है, आप इसे कैसे देखते हैं?
 

जवाब : सर, मुझे लगता है कि दोनों चीजें प्रकृति में प्रतिस्पर्धी नहीं हैं। 1928 में डॉ सीवी रमन ने समुद्र के पानी के रंग के बारे में पूछताछ करते हुए रमन स्कैटरिंग का विचार दिया था और आज रमन स्पेक्ट्रोस्कोपी का चिकित्सा विज्ञान सहित कई क्षेत्रों में बड़े पैमाने पर उपयोग किया जाता है। इसमें समय लगता है लेकिन रिसर्च का फल मिलता है।

 

इसके बाद कस्वां की पोस्ट पर कई प्रतिक्रियाएं आ चुकी हैं। आईएफएस अधिकारी परवीन कस्वां के इस ट्वीट को 3 लाख 56 हजार बार देखा गया है। 206 बार री-ट्वीट किया जा चुका है। 2,940 लाइक मिले हैं। कई यूजर्स ने अपने विचार और जवाब भी शेयर किए -  


 

एक यूजर ने कहा कि हम अन्वेषण के किसी क्षेत्र में अपनी लागत को कम करके गरीबी को दूर नहीं कर सकते। लोग गरीब हैं क्योंकि वे कमाई नहीं कर रहे हैं। वे कमाई नहीं कर रहे हैं क्योंकि वे कुशल नहीं हैं। वे कुशल नहीं हैं क्योंकि हमारी शिक्षा प्रणाली त्रुटिपूर्ण है। हमें उस पर काम करने की जरूरत है।

 

दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, मैं भू-उपग्रहों के उदाहरणों का उपयोग करता जो मौसम के सटीक पूर्वानुमान में मदद करते हैं। भारत की प्रमुख आबादी अभी भी कृषि प्रधान है और वे मौसम पर बहुत अधिक निर्भर हैं। इसरो के सितारों तक पहुंचने का मतलब अंततः मौसम के बारे में किसानों के बीच बेहतर जागरूकता होगी। 

 

वहीं, तीसरे यूजर ने टिप्पणी की, अंतरिक्ष मिशन हमें उन समस्याओं का पता लगाने में मदद करेंगे जो प्रकृति-आधारित आपदाओं का कारण बनती हैं और गरीबी उन्मूलन में मदद करती हैं। 
 

जबकि, एक चौथे यूजर ने कहा कि यह सवाल तब उठता है जब हमारे पास दोनों क्षेत्रों के लिए पर्याप्त संसाधन नहीं हैं। लेकिन, गरीबी संसाधनों के अकुशल उपयोग के कारण है, यानी जनशक्ति संसाधन या कोई अन्य संसाधन। समस्या पृथ्वी पर संसाधनों में है न कि अंतरिक्ष मिशनों में।

इनके अलावा भी अनेक प्रतिक्रियाएं आईं हैं। जिनमें से कई मजाकिया और हल्की-फुल्की बाते भी हैं। 
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

