Hindi News ›   Education ›   Success Stories ›   Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani donated Rs 315 crore to his alma mater IIT Bombay

मिसाल : आईआईटी बॉम्बे को गुरु दक्षिणा में अब तक इतना दान कर चुके हैं नीलेकणि, बोले- सब-कुछ यहीं से मिला

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2023 03:29 PM IST
सार

इंफोसिस के सह-संस्थापक और चेयरमैन नंदन नीलेकणि ने आईआईटी बॉम्बे के साथ अपने जुड़ाव के 50 साल पूरे होने पर अपने अल्मा मेटर IIT बॉम्बे को 315 करोड़ रुपये का दान दिया है। 

Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani donated Rs 315 crore to his alma mater IIT Bombay
Nandan Nilekani donated Rs 315 crore to his alma mater IIT Bombay - फोटो : Social Media
विस्तार

इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी (IIT), बॉम्बे के पूर्व छात्र ने अपने अल्मा मेटर के 30 साल पूरे होने पर गुरु दक्षिणा की मिसाल कायम की है। इंफोसिस के सह-संस्थापक और चेयरमैन नंदन नीलेकणि ने आईआईटी बॉम्बे के साथ अपने जुड़ाव के 50 साल पूरे होने पर अपने अल्मा मेटर IIT बॉम्बे को 315 करोड़ रुपये का दान दिया है। 


नीलेकणि ने इससे पहले भी संस्थान को 85 करोड़ रुपये का अनुदान दिया था, जिसे जोड़े तो उनका कुल योगदान 400 करोड़ रुपये हो गया है। 68 वर्षीय नीलेकणि की वर्तमान में कुल नेटवर्थ 260 करोड़ यूएस डॉलर है। नीलेकणि ने इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग में स्नातक की डिग्री के लिए 1973 में यहां दाखिला लिया था।

डीप टेक्निकल स्टार्टअप इकोसिस्टम को तैयार करेंगे

आईआईटी बॉम्बे की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया है कि यह योगदान भारत में एक पूर्व छात्र द्वारा किए गए सबसे बड़े दान में से एक के रूप में है। इसका उद्देश्य संस्थान में विश्व स्तरीय बुनियादी ढांचे को बढ़ावा देना, इंजीनियरिंग और प्रौद्योगिकी के उभरते क्षेत्रों में अनुसंधान को प्रोत्साहित करना और आईआईटी बॉम्बे में एक डीप टेक्निकल स्टार्टअप इकोसिस्टम को तैयार करना है। 

जुड़ाव के 50 साल पूरे होने का जश्न मना रहा हूं : नीलेकणि

वहीं, नीलेकणि ने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में कहा कि आईआईटी बॉम्बे मेरे जीवन की आधारशिला रहा है। इसने मेरे प्रारंभिक वर्षों को आकार दिया है और मेरी यात्रा की नींव रखी है। उन्होंने कहा- जैसा कि मैं इस प्रतिष्ठित संस्थान के साथ अपने जुड़ाव के 50 साल पूरे होने का जश्न मना रहा हूं, मैं आगे बढ़ने और इसके भविष्य में योगदान देने के लिए आभारी हूं। यह दान सिर्फ एक वित्तीय योगदान से अधिक है; यह उस जगह के लिए एक भेंट है जिसने मुझे बहुत कुछ दिया है और उन छात्रों के प्रति प्रतिबद्धता है जो कल हमारी दुनिया को आकार देंगे। 

 

आईआईटी निदेशक बोले- योगदान से खुश हैं, विकास को मिलेगी गति

समझौता ज्ञापन पर नीलेकणी और आईआईटी बॉम्बे के निदेशक प्रोफेसर सुभासिस चौधरी ने बेंगलुरु में हस्ताक्षर किए। चौधरी ने कहा कि हम अपने बेहतरीन पूर्व छात्र नंदन नीलेकणि को संस्थान में अपना मूलभूत और अग्रणी योगदान देते हुए देखकर बेहद खुश हैं। यह दान आईआईटी बॉम्बे के विकास को महत्वपूर्ण रूप से गति देगा और इसे वैश्विक नेतृत्व के मार्ग पर मजबूती से स्थापित करेगा।  
