मिसाल : आईआईटी बॉम्बे को गुरु दक्षिणा में अब तक इतना दान कर चुके हैं नीलेकणि, बोले- सब-कुछ यहीं से मिला

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी (IIT), बॉम्बे के पूर्व छात्र ने अपने अल्मा मेटर के 30 साल पूरे होने पर गुरु दक्षिणा की मिसाल कायम की है। इंफोसिस के सह-संस्थापक और चेयरमैन नंदन नीलेकणि ने आईआईटी बॉम्बे के साथ अपने जुड़ाव के 50 साल पूरे होने पर अपने अल्मा मेटर IIT बॉम्बे को 315 करोड़ रुपये का दान दिया है।
To mark 50 years of my association with @iitbombay, I am donating ₹315 crores to my alma mater. I am grateful to be able to do this🙏— Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) June 20, 2023
Full release: https://t.co/q6rvuMf2jn pic.twitter.com/f8OEfZ1UTq
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.
Followed