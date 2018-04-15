शहर चुनें

सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती: MCA डिग्री धारकों के लिए खुशखबरी, NCTE की गाइड लाइन होगी मान्य

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 05:36 AM IST
Assistant Teacher Recruitment allahabad highcourt Instructions MCA degree holder can also apply
हाईकोर्ट ने परिषदीय विद्यालयों में सहायक अध्यापक (कंप्यूटर) के पद हेतु एमसीए डिग्री धारकों का आवेदन भी स्वीकार करने का निर्देश दिया है। कोर्ट ने प्रदेश सरकार और बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद से जवाब मांगते हुए कहा कि याचीगण को प्राविधिक रूप से भर्ती हेतु आवेदन करने और शुल्क जमा करने की अनुमति दी जाए। कोर्ट ने कहा कि उनका अभ्यर्थन याचिका पर होने वाले अंतिम निर्णय पर निर्भर करेगा। 
भानू प्रताप की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए न्यायमूर्ति अश्विनी कुमार मिश्र ने दिया है। याचिका पर अधिवक्ता अनिल बिसेन और एके त्रिपाठी ने पक्ष रखा। अधिवक्ताओं का कहना था कि याचीगण एमसीए डिग्री धारक हैं, मगर प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित योग्यता में एमसीए को शामिल नहीं किया गया है। सहायक अध्यापक पद हेतु आवेदन के लिए सिर्फ बीटेक , बीई कंप्यूटर या कंप्यूटर में बीएससी या ए लेबल डिग्री के साथ कंप्यूटर में स्नातक की डिग्री लेने वालों को ही मान्य किया गया है।

जबकि एनसीटीई द्वारा निर्धारित योग्यता में एमसीए को भी शामिल किया गया है। राज्य सरकार ने एनसीटीई की गाइड लाइन के विपरीत जाकर भर्ती नियम बनाए हैं जबकि उसका ऐसा करने का अधिकार नहीं है। कोर्ट ने मामले को विचारणीय मानते हुए बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद और प्रदेश सरकार से तीन सप्ताह में जवाब मांगा है। याचीगण को आवेदन करने की छूट दी है मगर कहा है कि उनका अभ्यर्थन याचिका के निर्णय पर निर्भर करेगा।
