सेंट स्टीफंस की कट ऑफ जारी

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 02:06 AM IST
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के नामी कॉलेज सेंट स्टीफंस ने सोमवार को अपने 11 पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले के लिए कटऑफ लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। बीते साल की तरह ही इस बार सबसे अधिक कटऑफ ईको ऑनर्स व अंग्रेजी ऑनर्स की ही रही है। कॉमर्स स्ट्रीम वालों के लिए दोनों ही पाठ्यक्रमों में सर्वाधिक 98.75 फीसदी कटऑफ रही है। विभिन्न पाठ्यक्रमों में कटऑफ बढ़ोतरी 0.25 फीसदी से लेकर 1 फीसदी तक है, जबकि बीएससी पाठ्यक्रमों की कटऑफ में 0.67 फीसदी की गिरावट हुई है। क्रिश्चियन वर्ग के लिए अलग से कटऑफ जारी की गई है।
ह्यूमेनिटीज पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए अधिक आवेदन आने के कारण इतिहास ऑनर्स व बीए प्रोग्राम की कटऑफ में बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिल रही है। बीते साल की तरह संस्कृत ऑनर्स की कटऑफ 65 फीसदी ही रही है। सेंट स्टीफंस की कट ऑफ में कॉमर्स स्ट्रीम के छात्रों के लिए इस बार इको की कटऑफ 98.75 फीसदी रही है। जबकि ह्यूमेनिटीज वालों के लिए 0.5 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी के साथ 98.5 फीसदी है। साइंस वालों के लिए 0.50 फीसदी बढ़ोतरी के साथ कट ऑफ 98 फीसदी पहुंच गई है।

education
