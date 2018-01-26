अपना शहर चुनें

इस तस्वीर ने खोल दिया हार्दिक पांड्या का राज, द. अफ्रीका में है उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 09:17 PM IST
hardik pandya girl friend elli avram spot south africa
हार्दिक और अवराम - फोटो : File
टीम इंडिया और कुछ खिलाड़ियों का परिवार इन दिनों दक्षिण अफ्रीका में मौजूद है। इनमें से शिखर धवन एक हैं, जिनकी बीवी और बच्चे सभी उनके साथ जोहानसबर्ग में हैं। हाल ही में उनकी पत्नी ने आयशा धवन ने अपनी बेटी रिया का बर्थडे वहां मनाया। उनकी इस बर्थ-डे पार्टी में हालांकि कोई क्रिकेटर नहीं शामिल हुआ, लेकिन उनकी पत्नियां जरूर आईं। 

इस पार्टी में रोहित शर्मा की पत्नी ऋतिका सजदेह, भुवनेश्वर कुमार की पत्नी नूपुर नागर, उमेश यादव की पत्नी तान्या वाधवा और रविचंद्रन अश्विन की पत्नी प्रीती नारायण मौजूद थीं। यह पार्टी सुर्खियों में तब आई जब इस पार्टी में एक और लड़की दिखाई दी। 

आखिर कौन थी वो जिसका नाम पांड्या से जोड़ा जा रहा है
hardik pandya elli avram team india

