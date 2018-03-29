शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   world cricket react after steve smith press conference

स्मिथ के आंसू ले आए क्रिकेट जगत में बाढ़, रोहित-डुप्लेसी ने किया समर्थन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 10:12 PM IST
स्टीव स्मिथ
स्टीव स्मिथ - फोटो : file
बॉल टेंपरिंग मामले पर गुरुवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आए और अपने अपराध को स्वीकारते हुए कहा कि मैं काफी निराश हूं और पूरी जिंदगी इस वाकये को लेकर पछताते रहेंगे। इस दौरान वह अपनी भावनाओं पर काबू नहीं रख पाए और प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान की फफक-फफक के रो पड़े।
इनके इस प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस ने दुनियाभर के खिलाड़ियों को हिलाकर रख दिया। क्रिकेट जगत के तमाम खिलाड़ियों ने इसके बाद अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। दक्षिण अफ्रीका के कप्तान फाफ डु प्लेसी ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है स्मिथ और वॉर्नर को दी गई सजा बहुत अधिक है। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि मुझे दिल से उनके लिए बहुत बुरा लग रहा है। मैं एक खिलाड़ी होने के नाते किसी और खिलाड़ी को इस दौर से गुजरते हुए नहीं देखना चाहता हूं।  

टीम इंडिया के ओपनर रोहित शर्मा ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हेंडल पर एक पोस्ट लिखा, 'स्टीव स्मिथ को जोहानिसबर्ग एयरपोर्ट पर जिस तरह से ट्रीट किया गया वह बिलकुल भी अच्छा नहीं था और सिडनी में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान जिस तरह से स्मिथ भावुक हुए वह मेरे दिमाग में घूम रहा है। खेल की भावना अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है, इसमें कोई इनकार नहीं करता। स्मिथ ने एक गलती की और उन्होंने इसे स्वीकार कर लिया। मेरा यहां बैठकर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई बोर्ड के फैसले पर सवाल उठाना अनुचित होगा, लेकिन स्मिथ महान खिलाड़ी हैं और मुझे नहीं लगता कि ये विवाद उन्हें परिभाषित करता है।'
 



इन दोनों के अलावा ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज और स्मिथ के साथ खेल चुके मिचेल जॉनसन ने लिखा,'केमरन और स्मिथ ने जिस तरह के बयान दिए हैं, उससे उन्हें सीखना होगा और भविष्य में वह बेहतर खिलाड़ी बनेंगे, ऐसा मुझे यकीन है।'
 





 

RELATED

steve smith rohit sharma ball tampering

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kottankulangara Devi Temple
Weird Stories

इस मंदिर में पुरुषों का आना मना, प्रवेश के लिए करना पड़ता है ये काम

29 मार्च 2018

Yasargumba
Amazing Animals

26 से 30 लाख रुपए किलो के भाव बिकता है ये अनोखा कीड़ा, किस काम आता है जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग

29 मार्च 2018

These bollywood stars are going to perform on IPL 2018 opening ceremony
Bollywood

IPL 2018 के ग्रैंड ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में दिख सकते हैं ये सितारे, इतने करोड़ ले रहा ये बड़ा एक्टर

29 मार्च 2018

cancer killing juice
Weird Stories

जानिए जड़ी-बूटी वाले जूस से 48 घंटे में कैंसर खत्म करने वाली खबर का वायरल सच

29 मार्च 2018

Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर की शादी की प्लानिंग LEAK, इस देश में होगी शादी, यहां मना सकते हैं हनीमून

29 मार्च 2018

Sagarika Ghatge shares pic with husband Zaheer Khan, they are looking lovely together
Bollywood

सागरिका ने हसबैंड जहीर के साथ शेयर की ये खूबसूरत तस्वीर, सानिया मिर्जा, युवी ने किया कमेंट

29 मार्च 2018

Mandira Bedi
Bollywood

बिकिनी फोटो से मंदिरा फिर यूजर्स के निशाने पर, 45 की उम्र में छोटी एक्ट्रेसेज को दे रही हैं मात

29 मार्च 2018

shah rukh zero
Bollywood

'जीरो' में अपने किरदार को लेकर पहली बार खुलकर बोले शाहरुख, बच्चा बनता जा रहा हूं

29 मार्च 2018

alia katrina
Bollywood

आलिया की रणबीर से बढ़ती नजदीकियों से तिलमिलाई कटरीना, ऐसे निकाल दी भड़ास

29 मार्च 2018

Now Padmaavat is also available on amazon prime
Bollywood

गुजरात-राजस्थान में नहीं रिलीज हुई थी पद्मावत, अब इस तरह राज्य के लोग देख पाएंगे फिल्म

29 मार्च 2018

Most Read

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

IPL मैचों के कार्यक्रम में हुआ बड़ा फेरबदल, विराट के सामने खड़ी हुई नयी मुसीबत

कर्नाटक में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के कारण आईपीएल 11वें सीजन में इन दो टीमों के बीच होने वाले मैचों के कार्यक्रम में बदलाव किया गया है।

29 मार्च 2018

स्मिथ और वॉर्नर
Cricket News

स्मिथ-वॉर्नर के समर्थन में उतरा यह पूर्व भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज, कहा- IPL में होगा नुकसान

29 मार्च 2018

डैरेल लेहमन
Cricket News

स्मिथ-वार्नर के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई हेड कोच पर गिरी गाज, किया इस्तीफे का ऐलान

29 मार्च 2018

हरमनप्रीत कौर
Cricket News

INDvENG: टीम इंडिया ने आखिरकार चखा जीत का स्वाद, कौर के कैच ने सबको चौंकाया

29 मार्च 2018

मोहम्मद आसिफ
Cricket News

पाक के इस घातक गेंदबाज को दुबई एयरपोर्ट से भेजा गया वापस स्वदेश, घर पहुंचकर बताई यह वजह

29 मार्च 2018

मिकी आर्थर
Cricket News

पाकिस्तानी कोच मिकी आर्थर ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटरों और बोर्ड को लेकर किए कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

29 मार्च 2018

स्मिथ और वॉर्नर
Cricket News

सजा के बाद भी क्रिकेट का 'मजा' उठाते रहेंगे स्मिथ-वॉर्नर, बस करनी होगी 100 घंटे सेवा

28 मार्च 2018

शिखर धवन
Cricket News

IPL इतिहास में पहली बार होगा ऐसा, अगर 'गब्बर' को बना दिया कप्तान

28 मार्च 2018

युनूस खान
Cricket News

यूनिस खान ने चुनी अपनी ड्रीम टीम, भारत के इस खिलाड़ी शामिल करके जीता भारतीयों का दिल

28 मार्च 2018

हसीन जहां
Cricket News

'कभी नहीं दूंगी शमी को तलाक, करती रहूंगी सही रास्ते पर लाने की कोशिश'

28 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

मिकी आर्थर
Cricket News

पाकिस्तानी कोच मिकी आर्थर ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटरों और बोर्ड को लेकर किए कई चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

29 मार्च 2018

स्मिथ और वॉर्नर
Cricket News

स्मिथ-वॉर्नर के समर्थन में उतरा यह पूर्व भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज, कहा- IPL में होगा नुकसान

29 मार्च 2018

Amar ujala Poll
India News

पोल: स्मिथ और वॉर्नर पर बैन खत्म होने के बाद फिर से भरोसा नहीं किया जा सकेगा 

29 मार्च 2018

शेन वॉर्न
Cricket News

स्मिथ-वॉर्नर के समर्थन में उतरे शेन वॉर्न, सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा- 'हुई नाइंसाफी'

28 मार्च 2018

स्मिथ और वॉर्नर
Cricket News

सजा के बाद भी क्रिकेट का 'मजा' उठाते रहेंगे स्मिथ-वॉर्नर, बस करनी होगी 100 घंटे सेवा

28 मार्च 2018

डैरेन लेहमन
Cricket News

बॉल टेंपरिंग विवादः स्मिथ और वॉर्नर के बाद अब इस दिग्गज क्रिकेटर पर गिर सकती है गाज, मिले संकेत

27 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.