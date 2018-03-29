March 29, 2018
Tough to watch Cameron & Steve go through the 2 statements they just made. They will learn from this & be better in the future I’m sure!— Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) March 29, 2018
Fair play Bancroft and Steve Smith taking it head on and fronting up. That was hard to watch and can’t imagine what they’re going through .People make mistakes but being able to own up and take responsibility takes guts.— Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) March 29, 2018
Haven't Australia made enough of a spectacle of Steve Smith? I'm blown by what he is being put through.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 29, 2018
DEVASTATING!— Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 29, 2018
‘Good people make mistakes’ .. I honestly think Steve Smith & Cam Bancroft are decent guys who had a moment of madness .. they deserve a 2nd chance and hopefully get the right support around them now .. Takes a lot guts to do what they did today ..— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
कर्नाटक में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के कारण आईपीएल 11वें सीजन में इन दो टीमों के बीच होने वाले मैचों के कार्यक्रम में बदलाव किया गया है।
29 मार्च 2018