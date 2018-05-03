शहर चुनें

AUS कोच बनते ही टीम इंडिया के बारे में जस्टिन लैंगर ने दिया बड़ा बयान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 06:43 PM IST
We will be called great team if we win Test series in India says Justin Langer
पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर जस्टिन लैंगर को ऑस्ट्रेलियन क्रिकेट टीम का नया हेड कोच नियुक्त किया गया है। क्रिकेट के तीनों फॉर्मेट में लैंगर ऑस्ट्रेलिया क्रिकेट टीम के कोच होंगे। क्रिकेट कोच के रूप में लैंगर के पास अच्छा अनुभव है। जस्टिन लैंगर को चार साल के लिए सीनियर क्रिकेट टीम का कोच बनाया गया है।
