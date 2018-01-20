Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   virender sehwag says, IPL fast-tracked little known players to big league

सहवाग बोले- IPL की बदौलत इन गुमनाम चेहरों को मिली पहचान और आज हैं स्टार खिलाड़ी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 02:20 PM IST
virender sehwag says, IPL fast-tracked little known players to big league
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने खिलाड़ियों को शीर्ष पर पहुंचाने के लिए आईपीएल को बहुत बड़ा श्रेय दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कई ऐसे खिलाड़ी हैं, जिनको शीर्ष स्तर पर लाने में आईपीएल ने अहम भूमिका निभाई है। इस दौरान सहवाग ने ऑलराउंडर रविंद्र जडेजा, यूसुफ पठान, तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के डेविड वॉर्नर और ग्लेन मैक्सवेल का उदाहरण पेश किया।

39 वर्षीय सहवाग ने पीटीआई से बातचीत में कहा, 'मुझे लगता है कि आईपीएल ने भारतीय क्रिकेट को यही किया है कि इसने अनजान खिलाड़ियों को भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में पहुंचाया। यदि वे अपनी प्रथम श्रेणी टीम के लिए खेलते तो उन्हें भारतीय टीम तक पहुंचने और इसमें खेलने में कम से कम पांच से 5-6 साल लग जाते, लेकिन आईपीएल के जरिये जिन खिलाड़ियों में प्रतिभा है और जिन्होंने महज एक सत्र में अच्छा किया और अगले साल वे टीम इंडिया का हिस्सा बन गये। इसमें आईपीएल ने अहम भूमिका अदा की है।'

RELATED

आगे उन्होंने कहा, 'रविंद्र जडेजा इनमें से एक है और ऐसा ही यूसुफ पठान के साथ है। हाल में दीपक हुड्डा, तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज और बासिल थम्पी। आईपीएल में शानदार प्रदर्शन के चलते इन्हें भारतीय टीम में शामिल किया गया।'
ipl virender sehwag david warner ravinder jadeja glenn maxwell

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

gully boy ranveer singh transformation body
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह को ये क्या हो गया कि दिखने लगे ऐसे, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीर वायरल

20 जनवरी 2018

box office collection 1921 showing good collection kaalakaandi mukkabaaz
Bollywood

सलमान की इस हीरोइन से डरे लोग, 'कालाकांडी' और 'मुक्काबाज' को पीछे छोड़ा

20 जनवरी 2018

Preity Zinta is pregnant and hiding her BABY BUMP
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल की इस हीरोइन की ऐसी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, छिपाने को हुईं मजबूर

20 जनवरी 2018

Simple to bold Mandira Bedi fashion mantra can help you to get fashionable
Fashion street

45 की उम्र में 25 जैसा फिगर, इस एक्ट्रेस ने बिकनी में दिए ऐसे पोज, बीच पर लगी आग

20 जनवरी 2018

taapsee panuu and saqib saleem starrer film dil juunglee first song
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू की फिल्म का पहला गाना 'नचले ना' रिलीज, एक दिन में 30 लाख लोगों ने देखा

20 जनवरी 2018

Unknown facts about Deepika Padukone look in Padmaavat film
Fashion street

400 किलो सोने से लदकर दीपिका बनीं 'पद्मावती', 1 घंटे तक पहनती रहती थीं गहने

20 जनवरी 2018

makers released new teaser of padmaavat deepika padukone looking perfect
Bollywood

क्षत्राणियों के सा‌थ मिलकर दीपिका ने 'खिलजी' के लिए रचा मौत का चक्रव्यूह, Video देख हिल जाएंगे दर्शक

20 जनवरी 2018

from deepika padukone to alia bhatt everyone is trying this anklets
Fashion tips

दीपिका से आलिया तक सभी होरीइनें पहन रही हैं ट्रेडिंग पायल, आप भी करें ट्राई

20 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat shabana azmi feels justice is yet to be done for the movie
Bollywood

करणी सेना पर भड़की ये एक्ट्रेस, बोलीं 'धमकी देने वाले खुलेआम कैसे घूम रहे'

20 जनवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali deepika padukone and shahid kapoor thanked to akshay kumar\
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार के आगे झुकी 'पद्मावत' की पूरी टीम, भंसाली जिंदगी भर नहीं भूल पाएंगे ये एहसान

20 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

JP Duminy hits 37 runs in an over
Cricket News

जेपी ड्यूमिनी ने एक ही ओवर में मारे 37 रन, गेंदबाज ने भी बना डाला यह रिकॉर्ड

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज जेपी ड्यूमिनी ने घरेलू वन-डे क्रिकेट में एक ही ओवर में 37 रन जड़कर अपने नाम एक नया कीर्तिमान रच दिया है।

20 जनवरी 2018

Reports says Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur tour of South Africa ahead of the third Test match 
Cricket News

टेस्ट में क्लीन स्वीप से बचने के लिए टीम इंडिया ने इन दो धाकड़ गेंदबाज को दिया न्यौता

19 जनवरी 2018

bangladesh beats sri lanka by 163 runs
Cricket News

बांग्लादेशी 'शेरों' ने श्रीलंकाई 'चीतों' को किया चित, दर्ज की ऐतिहासिक जीत

20 जनवरी 2018

Kagiso Rabada says we want to get whitewash against team india
Cricket News

तीसरे टेस्ट से पहले कागिसो रबाडा ने लगाई दहाड़, कहा- ऐसा कर देंगे टीम इंडिया का हाल

20 जनवरी 2018

ravindra jadeja share a picture with lion in south africa
Cricket News

सीरीज हारने के बाद भी टीम इंडिया का यह खिलाड़ी कर रहा है अफ्रीका में मौज-मस्ती

19 जनवरी 2018

india will take on pakistan in blind cricket world cup final
Cricket News

ब्लाइंड क्रिकेट WC: टीम इंडिया की फाइनल में एंट्री, चिर-प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान से होगी भिड़ंत

18 जनवरी 2018

indian team management was not interested play series against sri lanka
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया नहीं चाहती थी द.अफ्रीका दौरे से पहले श्रीलंका के खिलाफ खेलना

19 जनवरी 2018

England beat Australia in second ODI by four wicket
Cricket News

जो रूट ने बल्ले और गेंद से किया कमाल, दूसरे वन-डे में भी अंग्रेजों ने कंगारुओं का किया शिकार

19 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa second test centurion fifth day live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: बल्लेबाजों का फ्लॉप शो जारी, मैच के साथ सीरीज भी हारी टीम इंडिया

17 जनवरी 2018

icc u19 wc pakistan beat sri lanka by 3 wickets
Cricket News

ICC U-19 WC: मूसा ने लगातार दो छक्के जड़कर पाकिस्तान को क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचाया

19 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

IPL 2018 के लिए नीलामी से पहले दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी बेस प्राइस का खुलासा कर दिया है।

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: 5 heroes from India with best performance in Cuttack T20 match special story 1:54

Ind vs SL: पहले T20 में भारत की शानदार जीत के 5 हीरो

21 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: Team India take on Sri Lanka in first T20 at cuttack, predicted eleven special story 2:05

IND vs SL: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले T20 में भारत के ये ग्यारह खिलाड़ी उतर सकते हैं मैदान में

20 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

IPL 2018 auction here is 36 players Base prices
Cricket News

IPL 2018 में नीलाम होने वाले स्टार खिलाड़ियों की बेस प्राइस का हुआ खुलासा

15 जनवरी 2018

Corey Anderson loves to eat Indian street food specialty chat papdi
Cricket News

भारत के स्ट्रीट फूड का दीवाना है यह कीवी ऑलराउंडर, जड़ चुका है 36 गेंद पर शतक

14 जनवरी 2018

Rishabh Pant hits 51 runs in just 33 balls in syed mushtaq ali t20
Cricket News

सैयद मुश्ताक अली टी20: ऋषभ पंत ने खेली धमाकेदार पारी, दिल्ली को दिलाई 8 विकेट से जीत

13 जनवरी 2018

england cricketers skip to play ipl
Cricket News

IPL को फीका कर सकती है इस टीम के खिलाड़ियों की गैर मौजूदगी!

11 जनवरी 2018

Chris Gayle arriv at a party in a 1950s Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith car, photos viral
Cricket News

क्रिस गेल का जुदा अंदाज, पार्टी में लेकर पहुंचे थे 68 साल पुरानी कार, फोटो हुई वायरल

7 जनवरी 2018

Ricky Ponting named head coach of Delhi Daredevils for ipl 2018
Cricket News

IPL 2018: DD ने पूर्व महान ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग को बनाया हेड कोच

4 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.