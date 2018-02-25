This can’t be true. Sad. Shocked. 😞 https://t.co/SDpTuPgsv6— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 24, 2018
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा को श्रीदेवी के जाने का जोरदार झटका लगा है। उन्होंने कामना करते हुए ट्वीट किया, ('यह सच नहीं हो सकता।' दुखद। हैरान।)
RIP to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian Cinema, Sri Devi. Her films were a big part of our childhood.— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) February 24, 2018
Oh my god .. my fav #SRIDEVI 😔😔RIP .. prayers and condolences to her family and all her fans .— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) February 24, 2018
My heartfelt condolences to the entire family for a huge loss. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be evergreen. #rip #Sridevi ji pic.twitter.com/5OD871JHxb— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 24, 2018
25 फरवरी 2018