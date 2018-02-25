शहर चुनें

हवाहवाई श्रीदेवी के जाने का खेल जगत को लगा 'सदमा', इस तरह दी श्रद्धांजलि

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 10:05 AM IST
Sridevi demise sportspersons offer condolences on twitter
श्रीदेवी
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और फैंस की चहेती श्रीदेवी का रविवार की सुबह हार्ट अटैक के कारण दुबई में निधन हो गया। 54 वर्षीया श्रीदेवी अपने परिवार के साथ मोहित मारवाह की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए दुबई में थी। श्रीदेवी की जिस समय मौत हुई, उस समय उनके साथ पति बोनी कपूर और बेटी खुशी थी।
संजय कपूर ने खबर की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा, 'जी हां ये सच है कि श्रीदेवी अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहीं। मैं अभी भारत आया हूं। मैं दुबई में ही था और अब वापस जा रहा हूं। श्रीदेवी ने शायद रात 11 से साढ़े 11 के बीच अंतिम सांस ली। मुझे इससे ज्यादा कोई जानकारी नहीं है।'

दो दशकों तक सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर चांदनी बिखेरनी वाली श्रीदेवी ने हाल ही में मॉम फिल्म में अहम रोल निभाया था। इससे पहले इंग्लिश विंग्लिश मूवी में कमबैक कर उन्होंने पर्दे पर जबरदस्त वापसी की थी। श्रीदेवी के साथ खुदा गवाह, मिस्टर इंडिया और चांदनी जैसी बड़ी सुपरहिट फिल्मों के नाम भी जुड़े हैं।

इस खबर को जानकर खेल जगत सदमे में डूब गया है। कई पूर्व और सक्रिय खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी पसंदीदा एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी को श्रद्धांजलि भेंट की।

आईए देखते हैं स्टार खिलाड़ियों ने श्रीदेवी को कैसे याद करते हुए श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
sridevi sadma boney kapoor team india

