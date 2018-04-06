शहर चुनें

shoaib akhtar expressess concern about salman khan jail term

बॉलीवुड स्टार सलमान खान को हुई सजा, पाकिस्तान में मौजूद दोस्त हुआ दुखी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 06 Apr 2018 10:11 PM IST
सलमान खान
सलमान खान
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर अपने दोस्त बॉलीवुड स्टार सलमान खान को मिली पांच साल की सजा से दुखी हैं। 'रावलपिंडी एक्सप्रेस' के नाम से मशहूर अख्तर का मानना है कि सलमान को मिली सजा काफी सख्त है।
अख्तर ने ट्वीट करके अपना दुःख जाहिर किया है। उन्होंने माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर पर पोस्ट किया, 'मेरे दोस्त सलमान को 5 साल की सजा मिलने पर बहुत दुखी हूं। मगर कानून ने अपना काम किया और हमें भारत के माननीय न्यायलय के फैसले का सम्मान करना है।'

अख्तर के हवाले से रावलपिंडी एक्सप्रेस ने कहा, 'मुझे अभी भी लग रहा है कि सलमान को मिली सजा ज्यादा सख्त है और मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके व उनके परिवार के साथ है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि वे जल्द ही बाहर होंगे।'





बता दें कि सलमान को दुर्लभ काले हिरण के शिकार के मामले में जोधपुर की एक अदालत ने गुरुवार को पांच साल कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। सलमान खान को 20 साल पुराने काले हिरणों के शिकार मामले में 5 साल की सजा सुना दी गई है।

