टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा के बीच बढ़ी दूरियां, वजह टीम सिलेक्शन तो नहीं?

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 06 Sep 2018 12:51 PM IST
रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली
रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली
टीम इंडिया की 'रनमशीन' विराट कोहली और 'हिटमैन' रोहित शर्मा के बीच सबकुछ ठीक नहीं चल रहा है। हाल ही में कुछ ऐसा हुआ, जिसे जानकर हर कोई हैरान है कि ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है! मुंबई के बल्लेबाज रोहित ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स जैसे ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम पर विराट कोहली को अनफॉलो कर दिया है। इससे फैंस को तगड़ा झटका लगा है।



























 
रोहित को विराट की पत्नी अनुष्का से भी हुई परेशानी

rohit sharma virat kohli team india india vs england 2018

