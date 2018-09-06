Heard that @ImRo45 had unfollowed @imVkohli on twitter and on instagram. Is it real? Or fake? Maybe !— Souvik Bhattacharya (@imsouvikb) September 5, 2018
Rohit Sharma follows Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni etc but don't have enough space to follow the Captain of the national team so unfollowed Virat Kohli.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 3, 2018
Rohit sharma unfollow virat kohli from twiter and insta .. what happened sir pls ask us @cricketaakash— indian (@Jaimin1810) September 4, 2018
What has happened between @ImRo45 and @imVkohli?? Why did @ImRo45 unfollow @imVkohli?? Hope everything is fine!!!! #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #AskRO #BCCI— Naga Sai Reddy (@imNagasai45) September 3, 2018
Rohit Sharma unfollowed Virat Kohli in twitter and Instagram 🙄.— Afu. (@Arya_WinFell) September 3, 2018
But have they followed each other? That's the question 🙄
Hitman why did you unfollow @imVkohli 🤔🤔🤔 #RohitSharma #rohitunfollowvirat #Kohli @ImRo45— Neelabh (@CuteNilab) September 5, 2018
Know the reason? ..why Rohit unfollowed Virat in Instagram ???— Afu. (@Arya_WinFell) September 3, 2018
@ImRo45 Why did you unfollow @imVkohli #Rohit Bhai?— Bharath Youwecan (@bharathyouwe) September 3, 2018
