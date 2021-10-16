शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Rahul Dravid set to replace Ravi shastri as indian coach, Social media erupts in joy Michael vaughan warns

बदलाव: राहुल द्रविड़ के कोच बनने की खबर पर दिग्गजों ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान ने कहा- दुनिया सावधान रहे

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Sat, 16 Oct 2021 04:01 PM IST

सार

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड़ का भारतीय टीम का कोच बनना तय हो चुका है। शनिवार को आई कई मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार भारतीय टीम की दीवार कहे जाने वाले दिग्गज द्रविड़ आगामी टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के बाद भारतीय टीम का कोच पद संभाल लेंगे।
राहुल द्रविड़
राहुल द्रविड़ - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर राहुल द्रविड़ का भारतीय टीम का कोच बनना तय हो चुका है। शनिवार को आई कई मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार भारतीय टीम की दीवार कहे जाने वाले दिग्गज द्रविड़ आगामी टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप के बाद भारतीय टीम का कोच पद संभाल लेंगे। हालांकि इसे लेकर बीसीसीआई की तरफ से सिर्फ आधिकारिक घोषणा आना बाकी है। लेकिन उससे पहले दुनियाभर के कई क्रिकेटरों ने अपनी-अपनी राय जाहिर की और इस पर प्रतिक्रियाएं दी।  
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

दुनिया सावधान रहे

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
cricket cricket news national rahul dravid indian cricket team bcci indian team coach राहुल द्रविड़
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue