द्रविड़ ने 'पृथ्वी ब्रिगेड' से कहा- हर साल होगा IPL, यहां दम दिखाने का आखिरी मौका

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 05:36 PM IST
राहुल द्रविड़ - फोटो : File
भारतीय कोच राहुल द्रविड़ ने उम्मीद जताई है कि उनकी टीम का पूरा ध्यान मौजूदा आईसीसी अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप पर केंद्रित होगा और किसी पर इस सप्ताह होने वाली आईपीएल नीलामी का असर नहीं होगा।

तीन बार की चैंपियन टीम इंडिया का शुक्रवार को क्वार्टरफाइनल में बांग्लादेश से सामना होगा। कप्तान पृथ्वी शॉ, शुभम गिल, हिमांशु राणा, अभिषेक शर्मा, रियान पराग, कमलेश नागरकोटी, शिवम मावी, अर्शदीप सिंह और हार्विक देसाई टीम के ऐसे खिलाड़ी हैं, जो इस शनिवार और रविवार को बेंगलुरु में होने वाली नीलामी में शामिल हैं।
आईपीएल पर ध्यान रखने से टीम का ध्यान भटक सकता है: द्रविड़
rahul dravid prithvi shaw icc u19wc icc under-19 world cup

