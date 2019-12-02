शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   R Ashwin Trolled mercilessly on Social Media after his early celebrations

जीत से पहले जश्न मनाना अश्विन को पड़ा भारी, टीम हारी और लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल कर दिया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 05:21 PM IST
आर अश्विन
आर अश्विन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कर्नाकट और तमिलनाडु के बीच रविवार को खेला गया सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी का खिताबी मुकाबला बेहद ही रोमांचक अंदाज में समाप्त हुआ। मुकाबला अंतिम गेंद तक चला। हालांकि आखिरी में कर्नाटक ने लगातार दूसरी बार इस ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा जमाया और तमिलनाडु को एक रन से हरा दिया। मुकाबले के आखिरी ओवर में एक ऐसा मौका आया जब जीत से पांच रन दूर तमिलनाडु के खिलाड़ी आर अश्विन जीत का जश्न मनाने लगे, लेकिन आखिरी में उनकी टीम को हार का समाना करना पड़ा।
दरअसल हुआ यह कि पारी के 20वें ओवर में अश्विन ने कृष्णप्पा गौतम की दो गेंदों को लगातार चार रन के लिए सीमा रेखा बाहर भेजा। दो चौके लगाने के बाद अश्विन जश्न मानाने में डूब गए, लेकिन उनकी टीम को अंत में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। तमिलनाडु के हार के बाद लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर अश्विन का मजाक उड़ाया है। आइए दिखाते हैं आपको कुछ मजेदार कमेंट्स। 
