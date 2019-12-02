जीत से पहले जश्न मनाना अश्विन को पड़ा भारी, टीम हारी और लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल कर दिया

Ashwin successfully pulling off Mushfiqur Rahim's celebration even before winning. pic.twitter.com/N4Rwlk4SvC— Bengaluru Adda (@bengaluruadda) December 1, 2019
R Ashwin did Mushi yesterday 😆— Pradip Hazra (@PradipMsd7) December 2, 2019
R Ashwin hit back to back 4 in last over & celebrated before victory 😦
& At the end his team lost the match just by 1 run in the final 😒
MOTS: Never Celebrate Early 😎 pic.twitter.com/FTnaD9O1IB
Ashwin pulled off a Mushfiqur— Crick Freak (@FreakoCrick) December 1, 2019
Karnataka pulled off India pic.twitter.com/tHBkte8fUF
Ashwin had a mushfiqur Rahim moment just now .— ∆nkit🏏 (@CricAnkit_7) December 1, 2019
😂😂😂😂#KarVsTN
Rahim replaced by #ashwin 😂😂 #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy— Manoj VReddy (@immanojv) December 1, 2019
Best moment was Ashwin did a Mushfiqur after smashing 2 fours in first 2 balls only to lose.— arfan. (@Im__Arfan) December 1, 2019
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों टेस्ट सीरीज में मिली करारी हार के बाद पाकिस्तान कप्तान अजहर ने निराशा जताते हुए यह बात कही है...
2 दिसंबर 2019