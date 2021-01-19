भारत की जीत से पीएम मोदी भी गदगद, विराट ने भी जताई खुशी, लगा बधाइयों का तांता

विज्ञापन

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

ब्रिस्बेन के गाबा मैदान पर टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को तीन विकेट से हराकर इतिहास रच दिया। इसी के साथ भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को सीरीज में 2-1 से पटखनी देकर बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी पर भी अपना कब्जा कर लिया है। भारत की इस जीत के बाद बधाईयों का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी भारतीय टीम की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर बधाई दी है। प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि हम सभी भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सफलता पर खुश हैं।पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'हम सभी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की सफलता पर बहुत खुश हैं। उनकी ऊर्जा और जुनून पूरे खेल के दौरान दिखाई दे रहा था। उनका दृढ़ इरादा, उल्लेखनीय धैर्य और दृढ़ संकल्प भी नजर आया। टीम को बधाई! आपके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए शुभकामनाएं।'टीम इंडिया के नियमित कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी इस जीत पर बधाई दी। उन्होने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'एडिलेड के बाद जो उनकी टीम को कमजोर समझ रहे थे उनके मुंह पर ये करारा जवाब है।बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर कहा कि यह उल्लेखनीय जीत है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जाकर इस तरह से टेस्ट सीरीज जीतने के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेट के इतिहास में हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा।