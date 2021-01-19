भारत की जीत से पीएम मोदी भी गदगद, विराट ने भी जताई खुशी, लगा बधाइयों का तांता

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021
WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021
Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party..— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021
Only issue with India beating Australia in such an INCREDIBLE manner, is that the Test was played in Brisbane.— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 19, 2021
A city that doesn’t deserve an event so good! 🤣
Pant - the boy who turned into a man today in Australia, in cricketing terms!
EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021
Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!
Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV
Many congratulations Team India for the fabulous show of character and skill. A wonderful test series with the perfect result. Hopefully the end of discussion of 4 day tests for a while. #INDvsAUS— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 19, 2021
Khushi ke maare pagal. This is the new India. Ghar mein ghuskar maarta hai.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021
From what happened in Adelaide to this, these young guys have given us a joy of a lifetime. There have been World Cup wins but this is special.
And yes,there is a reason Pant is extra special . pic.twitter.com/3CAQIkAuwq
CHAMPIONS 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/R5MwtOAsbO— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 19, 2021
India had many players injured, but what has been injured more has been the Australian arrogance & pride.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021
The test series has been like a movie with every member of Indian Team being a hero & some of them Superheroes.
Spiderman Spiderman tune churaya dil ka chain @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/5psVFjp5Ww