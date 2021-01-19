शहर चुनें
PM Modi and cricket legends laud Team India as Twitter explodes after their historical win in Australia

भारत की जीत से पीएम मोदी भी गदगद, विराट ने भी जताई खुशी, लगा बधाइयों का तांता

Updated Tue, 19 Jan 2021 02:22 PM IST
पीएम मोदी ने दी टीम इंडिया को एतिहासिक जीत की बधाई
पीएम मोदी ने दी टीम इंडिया को एतिहासिक जीत की बधाई - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
ब्रिस्बेन के गाबा मैदान पर टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को तीन विकेट से हराकर इतिहास रच दिया। इसी के साथ भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को सीरीज में 2-1 से पटखनी देकर बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी पर भी अपना कब्जा कर लिया है। भारत की इस जीत के बाद बधाईयों का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी भारतीय टीम की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर बधाई दी है। प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि हम सभी भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सफलता पर खुश हैं। 
पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'हम सभी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की सफलता पर बहुत खुश हैं। उनकी ऊर्जा और जुनून पूरे खेल के दौरान दिखाई दे रहा था। उनका दृढ़ इरादा, उल्लेखनीय धैर्य और दृढ़ संकल्प भी नजर आया। टीम को बधाई! आपके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए शुभकामनाएं।'

 
विराट कोहली
टीम इंडिया के नियमित कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भी इस जीत पर बधाई दी। उन्होने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'एडिलेड के बाद जो उनकी टीम को कमजोर समझ रहे थे उनके मुंह पर ये करारा जवाब है। 

सौरव गांगुली
बीसीसीआई अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली ने इस ऐतिहासिक जीत पर कहा कि यह उल्लेखनीय जीत है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जाकर इस तरह से टेस्ट सीरीज जीतने के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेट के इतिहास में हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा।
 
cricket cricket news national pm modi narendra modi india vs australia brisbane test प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया विराट कोहली
