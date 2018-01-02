Download App
पूर्व कप्तान ने कहा- 'PAK टीम को होना है सफल, तो अपनाए टीम इंडिया का यह बेहतरीन फॉर्मूला'

टीम डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 09:40 AM IST
pakistan should have a coach like india have rahul dravid feels ramiz raja

पाकिस्तान जूनियर क्रिकेट टीमPC: file photo

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान रमीज राजा ने पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (पीसीबी) को सलाह दी है कि वो भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के नक्शेकदम पर चलते हुए अंडर-19 टीम के साथ राहुल द्रविड़ के जैसे पूर्व खिलाड़ी को कोच पद पर नियुक्त करे।
राजा ने कहा, 'मेरे ख्याल से पीसीबी को भी पूर्व टेस्ट खिलाड़ी को नियुक्त करना चाहिए, जो काफी सम्मानित हो। उसे राष्ट्रीय जूनियर टीम के साथ जुड़ना चाहिए, बिलकुल वैसे ही, जैसे टीम इंडिया ने राहुल द्रविड़ को अंडर-19 व इंडिया 'ए' के साथ कोच पद के लिए नियुक्त किया है।'

राजा ने जोर देकर कहा कि युवा स्तर पर प्रतिभा की तलाश करके उसे भविष्य के लिए तैयार करना टीम की उपलब्धियों से ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'मुझे नहीं लगता कि खिलाड़ियों की पहचान से ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण टीम का जीतना है। जो प्रतिभाशाली है, उसे आप शिक्षित कीजिये और फिर भविष्य के लिए तैयार कीजिये। टीम इंडिया को राहुल द्रविड़ की मौजूदगी से काफी फायदा मिल रहा है, जो युवाओं के आदर्श रहे हैं।'



राजा ने ध्यान दिया कि जब किसी युवा को द्रविड़ जैसा अध्यापक और मेंटर मिल जाए, तो वह बहुत कुछ सीख सकता है और फिर बेहतर व्यक्ति तथा खिलाड़ी बन सकता है। बकौल राजा, 'पाकिस्तान को भी अंडर-16 और अंडर-19 लेवल में व्यक्तिगत प्रदर्शनों पर ध्यान देना चाहिए, जो आगे चलकर देश का नाम रोशन करे।'
