पाक ने कीवियों को 48 रन से दी मात, रोमांचक मोड़ पर पहुंची टी20 सीरीज

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 04:46 PM IST
pakistan beats new zealand by 48 runs in second t20
फखर जमान - फोटो : cricinfo
वन-डे सीरीज 0-5 से हारने के बाद आखिरकार गुरुवार को पाकिस्तान को न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर पहली जीत नसीब हुई। फखर जमान और बाबर आजम की आतिशी अर्धशतक की बदौलत पाक ने ईडन पार्क में खेले गए दूसरे टी20 मैच में कीवी टीम को 48 रन से बात दी। इस जीत के साथ ही पाक ने तीन टी20 मैचों की सीरीज में 1-1 से बराबरी कर ली है।  

टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी पाकिस्तान ने निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 4 विकेट खोकर 201 रन बनाए। फखर जमान ने 28 बॉल पर 5 चौके और 3 छक्कों की मदद से 50 रन बनाए। इसके अलावा बाबर आजम ने 29 बॉल पर 5 चौके और 1 छक्के की बदौलत नाबाद 50 रन की पारी खेली। कीवी टीम की ओर से बेन वीलर ने और सेठ रेंस-कॉलिन डे ग्रैंडहॉम ने एक-एक विकेट झटके। 

202 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी कीवी टीम पूरे 20 ओवर भी नहीं खेल पाई और 18.3 ओवर में 153 रन बनाकर ऑल आउट हो गई। कीवी टीम की शुरुआत बेहद खराब रही और फॉर्म में चल रहे कॉलिंग मुनरो मोहम्मद आमिर की बॉल पर सिर्फ 1 रन पर ही एलबीडब्ल्यू आउट होकर पवेलियन लौटे। 
कीवी टीम की ओर से सबसे ज्यादा मिचेल सेंटनर ने 37 रन बनाए। 

पाक की ओर से गेंदबाजों में फहीम अशरफ ने 3.3 ओवर में 22 रन देकर 3 विकेट निकाले। साथ ही मोहम्मद आमिर और शादाब खान को भी 2-2 विकेट मिले। फखर जमान को उनकी आतिशी पारी के लिए मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया। 
