Special Day for Kumble: 1995 और 2008 में आज ही के दिन कुंबले ने रचा था इतिहास, जानिए उनके दो बड़े रिकॉर्ड

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2008!

@anilkumble1074 picked up his 600th wicket in Test cricket when he dismissed Andrew Symonds at the WACA in Perth. 👏 👏



Only four bowlers in the history of Test cricket have taken 600 or more wickets. 👍 👍



📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/fXc36kjkms