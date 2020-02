15 वर्षीय कुशल मल्ला ने रचा इतिहास, फिफ्टी जड़कर बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, दिग्गजों को छोड़ा पीछे

A fighting knock on ODI debut from Nepal's 15-year-old Kushal Malla!



After a shaky start, he steadied the proceedings with Binod Bhandari before Karima Gore had him dismissed for 50.



