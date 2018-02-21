शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   kuldeep yadav instagram account hacked apologises for unsolicited post

किसी और की गलती पर शर्मिंदा हुए कुलदीप यादव, फैंस से मांगी माफी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 09:04 AM IST
kuldeep yadav instagram account hacked apologises for unsolicited post
कुलदीप यादव - फोटो : BCCI
टीम इंडिया के स्पिनर कुलदीप यादव उस सेलेब्रिटी लिस्ट का नया नाम हैं, जिनका सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट हैक हुआ है। चाइनामैन के इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक अनचाही पोस्ट की गई। यादव ने फिर अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से कुछ देर के बाद इस पोस्ट के लिए माफी मांगी।
स्पिनर ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर लिखा, 'मैं अनचाही पोस्ट के लिए माफी मांगना चाहता हूं, जो कुछ देर पहले मेरे इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से पोस्ट की गई। मेरा इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट किसी ने हैक कर लिया था। मैं अपना पास्वोर्ड प्रोटेक्ट करने के लिए जरूरी कदम उठाऊंगा। इसे समझने के लिए धन्यवाद।'





कुलदीप यादव इस समय दक्षिण अफ्रीका में टी20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज खेलने में व्यस्त हैं। विराट कोहली के नेतृत्व वाली टीम इंडिया ने तीन मैचों की सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त बना रखी है। सीरीज का दूसरा मैच बुधवार को सेंचुरियन में खेला जाएगा।

पिछले सप्ताह भारतीय शूटर और बीजिंग ओलंपिक्स के गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट अभिनव बिंद्रा का आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक हो गया था, जिसमें से कई ट्वीट्स किए गए थे।

RELATED

kuldeep yadav team india south africa indvsa

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Shah Rukh Khan advices new producers to invest in small budget films than star driven movies
Bollywood

बड़े स्टार्स की फीस पर ये क्या कह गए शाहरुख खान ? प्रोड्यूसरों को दे डाली सलाह

21 फरवरी 2018

Finally siddharth malhotra revealed his glowing skin secret, you can also try it
Beauty tips

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने बताया खूबसूरत चेहरे के पीछे का सीक्रेट, कहा मां ने दिया था ये मंत्र

21 फरवरी 2018

everything you should know about office syndrome
Fitness

8 घंटे से भी ज्यादा ऑफिस में बैठते हो तो ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें, खतरनाक बीमारी से बच जाएंगे

21 फरवरी 2018

Tiger Shroff film Baaghi 2 new poster released trailer will be launch today
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ का ये लुक देख हिल जाएंगे बड़े-बड़े स्टार्स, गर्लफ्रेंड दिशा भी होंगी हैरान

21 फरवरी 2018

bollywood superstar hrithik roshan turns papad seller for Super 30
Bollywood

PHOTOS: सड़क पर घंटों पापड़ बेचता रहा बॉलीवुड का ये सुपरस्टार, कोई पहचान तक नहीं पाया

21 फरवरी 2018

These Actresses Portrayal As Beautiful Ghosts Of Bollywood Will Bring Smile On Your Face
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की 5 'भूतनियां' जिन्हें देखकर डर नहीं लगेगा, प्यार हो जाएगा

20 फरवरी 2018

Subhash Ghai to make sequel of Aitraaz; Priyanka Chopra and Akshay can come together
Bollywood

जिस फिल्म से प्रियंका को दिल दे बैठे थे शादीशुदा अक्षय, अब 13 साल बाद बन रहा उसका सीक्वेल

20 फरवरी 2018

5 Reasons For PadMan Poor Performance At Box Office Starring Akshay Kumar Radhika Apte Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' के लिए 100 करोड़ रुपये भी कमाना है मुश्किल, ये रही 5 बड़ी वजह

20 फरवरी 2018

Karan Johar female Fan reached India’s Next Superstars Set and demands to touch him
Bollywood

करण जौहर की दीवानी हुई महिला फैन, रखी ऐसी डिमांड कि आखिर माननी ही पड़ी बात

20 फरवरी 2018

Video being viral of a couple who use Wedding Garland of Snake in marriage
Weird Stories

यहां पहनाई जाती है सांपों की माला तब होती है शादी, देखकर डर न जाना

21 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Paul Adams says team india have Two lethal Wrist Spinners
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया इन दो युवा खिलाड़ियों की वजह से हुई और भी खतरनाकः एडम्स

एडम्स ने कहा कि इस समय जो दुनियाभर में क्रिकेट खेली जा रही है, उन सभी में बल्लेबाजों का बोल-बाला है।

20 फरवरी 2018

star india win production rights for ipl
Cricket News

हो गया साफ, इस चैनल पर दिखाए जाएंगे आईपीएल के सभी मैच

20 फरवरी 2018

Indian Women cricket team Look To Clinch T20I Series against south africa
Cricket News

INDvSA: एक मैच जीतते ही टीम इंडिया रच देगी इतिहास, हरमनप्रीत की निगाहें सीरीज जीत पर

21 फरवरी 2018

Syed Kirmani says stop Criticise Dhoni he is ideal of wicketkeeping
Cricket News

धोनी के आलोचकों को किरमानी ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब, कहा- ऐसा करना गलत है

20 फरवरी 2018

AB de Villiers out from T20I series against India
Cricket News

द. अफ्रीका के लिए बुरी खबर, टी20 सीरीज से बाहर हुआ 360 डिग्री शॉट मारने वाला बल्लेबाज

18 फरवरी 2018

india vs south afriva first t20i shikhar dhawan hits 72 runs
Cricket News

INDvSA: 'गब्बर' के लिए अफ्रीकी गेंदबाज ने चली ऐसी चाल, विकेट ले गई बॉल

18 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa suresh raina in focus in 1sr t20i at johannesburg
Cricket News

INDvSA: दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहले टी-20 मुकाबले में रैना पर होगी सबकी निगाहें

17 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli says we wants to win series by 5-1 against south africa
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ी हो सकते हैं छठे वन-डे से बाहर, मिले संकेत

15 फरवरी 2018

m s dhoni becomes third wicket keeper to take 600 catches
Cricket News

INDvSA: अमला का कैच पकड़ते ही धोनी ने बना डाला यह रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले बने तीसरे खिलाड़ी

17 फरवरी 2018

mithali raj hits record fourth consecutive half century in t20i
Cricket News

INDvSA: महिला टीम की 'रन मशीन' मिताली राज ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

17 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Paul Adams says team india have Two lethal Wrist Spinners
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया इन दो युवा खिलाड़ियों की वजह से हुई और भी खतरनाकः एडम्स

20 फरवरी 2018

BCCI pay Rs 2.4 crore to Rahul Dravid as professional fees including other playesrs
Cricket News

BCCI ने राहुल द्रविड़ को किया मालामाल, उनके खाते में जमा की 2.43 करोड़ की राशि

7 फरवरी 2018

south africa need to tackle wrist spinners to match agaisnt india says neil mckenzie
Cricket News

'टीम इंडिया के दो गेंदबाज दक्षिण अफ्रीका को नहीं जीतने देंगे वन-डे सीरीज'

4 फरवरी 2018

kuldeep yadav stand with test rather tan go only with the odi 
Cricket News

कुलदीप यादव वन डे के बजाय टेस्ट को मानते हैं मुख्य चुनौती  

20 अक्टूबर 2017

Yuzvendra Chahal reveled before 4th ODI how he consistently getting maxwell's wicket
Cricket News

चहल ने किया खुलासा... वो कैसे करते हैं मैक्सवेल का शिकार  

27 सितंबर 2017

team india need not to change kuldeep and chahal in upcoming matches said harbhajan singh
Cricket News

हरभजन ने कहा, अगले मैचों में ये दो बदलाव नहीं करे टीम इंडिया

27 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.