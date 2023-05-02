Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2023: Heated Exchange Between Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Naveen Ul Haq in LSG vs RCB Match

Kohli vs Gambhir: लखनऊ-बैंगलोर मैच में बवाल, मैच के दौरान नवीन से भिड़े कोहली, बाद में गंभीर से हुई बहस, VIDEO

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Tue, 02 May 2023 01:27 AM IST
सार

यह पूरा मामला 17वें ओवर में शुरू हुआ, जब विराट स्टंप के पीछे से दौड़ते हुए आए और नवीन को देखकर कुछ इशारा किया। इस पर अफगानिस्तान के नवीन भी उनके करीब आ गए और दोनों में बहस शुरू हो गई।

IPL 2023: Heated Exchange Between Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Naveen Ul Haq in LSG vs RCB Match
कोहली (बाएं) और गंभीर (दाएं) भिड़ते हुए, बीच बचाव करते बाकी खिलाड़ी - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

आईपीएल 2023 के 43वें मुकाबले में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स को 18 रन से हरा दिया। इस मैच के दौरान मैदान में हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा देखने को मिला। मैच के दौरान और मैच के बाद दोनों टीमों के कुछ खिलाड़ी और स्टाफ आपस में भिड़ते नजर आए। मैच के दौरान पहले आरसीबी के विराट कोहली और लखनऊ के नवीन उल हक में भिड़ंत हुई। फिर मैच के बाद लखनऊ के मेंटर गौतम गंभीर से भी उनकी गर्मा-गर्म बहस हुई। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है।

लखनऊ की पारी के 17वें ओवर में शुरू हुआ मामला

दरअसल, यह पूरा मामला लखनऊ की पारी के 17वें ओवर में शुरू हुआ था, जब विराट स्टंप के पीछे से दौड़ते हुए आए और नवीन को देखकर कुछ इशारा किया। इस पर अफगानिस्तान के नवीन भी उनके करीब आ गए और दोनों में बहस शुरू हो गई। इस बहस के दौरान विराट ने अपने जूते की तरफ भी इशारा किया और उसमें से मिट्टी निकाली, मानो औकात की बात कर रहे हों। इसके आरसीबी के दिनेश कार्तिक नवीन को और अंपायर कोहली को दूर ले जाते हैं। 

Image
Image

अमित मिश्रा और अंपायर से भी कोहली की बहस

नॉन स्ट्राइक एंड पर मौजूद लखनऊ के अमित मिश्रा कोहली को समझाने की कोशिश करते हैं तो विराट गुस्से में उनसे भी भिड़ते हुए दिखते हैं। इसके बाद विराट को जब अंपायर समझा रहे होते हैं तो विराट नवीन की ओर इशारा करते हुए यह कहते हुए दिखाई देते हैं कि उसको समझाओ, उसको बोलो, मुझे नहीं। मैच के दौरान लखनऊ के खिलाड़ियों के आउट होने पर विराट ने बेहद गुस्से में जश्न मनाया था, जिसकी तस्वीरें और वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहे हैं।

हाथ मिलाने के दौरान कोहली-नवीन में हुई तू-तू-मैं-मैं

इसके बाद बीच-बीच में भी कोहली और नवीन के बीच बहसबाजी जारी रहती है। नवीन आउट हो जाते हैं और पवेलियन लौट जाते हैं। बैंगलोर की जीत के बाद जब दोनों टीमों के हाथ मिलाने की बारी आती है, तो लखनऊ की ओर से गंभीर से जब कोहली हाथ मिलाने की कोशिश करते हैं तो गंभीर अपना हाथ खींचते हुए दिखाई पड़े। इसके बाद कोहली आगे बढ़ते हैं और नवीन से हाथ मिलाते हैं। नवीन भी उनसे हाथ मिलाते हैं। इस पर कोहली कुछ बोलते हुए दिखाई पड़ते हैं। कोहली के बोलते ही नवीन भी ताव में आकर कुछ बोलते हैं। यहां भी दोनों के बीच बहस होती है। हालांकि, मैक्सवेल और हर्षल पटेल बीच बचाव करते हुए नवीन को आगे बढ़ने कहते हैं। 

गंभीर और कोहली भिड़े

बात यहीं तक नहीं रुकी। कोहली जब बाउंड्री के किनारे चल रहे होते हैं तो लखनऊ के काइल मेयर्स से उनसे बातचीत करने लगते हैं। इतनी देर में गंभीर आते हैं और मेयर्स को दूर ले जाते हैं और कोहली से बातचीत करने से मना करते हैं।


इसके बाद गंभीर कुछ कहते हैं जिस पर कोहली उन्हें पास बुलाते हैं और उनसे बातचीत करने को कोशिश करते हैं। इस दौरान कोहली और गंभीर दोनों बेहद करीब आ जाते हैं और दोनों के बीच बहस देखने को मिलती है। हालांकि, इस वक्त कोहली ज्यादा शांत दिखाई पड़ते हैं। कोहली और गंभीर को वहां मौजूद अन्य खिलाड़ी और स्टाफ दूर करते हैं। बाद में वीडियो में दिखता है कि कोहली और लखनऊ के कप्तान राहुल में लंबी बातचीत होती है।


2013 में भी भिड़ गए थे कोहली गंभीर

हालांकि, यह मामला किस वजह से उठा और दोनों ने एक दूसरे को क्या कहा? इस पर अब तक कोई खुलासा नहीं हो सका है। कोहली और गंभीर की लड़ाई कोई नई नहीं है। आईपीएल 2013 में भी दोनों भिड़ गए थे। तब मैच कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के बीच खेला गया था। गंभीर तब केकेआर के कप्तान थे। इस मैच में जब कोहली आउट होकर पवेलियन लौट रहे थे, तब दोनों में बहस हो गई थी। हालांकि, बाकी खिलाड़ियों ने कोहली और गंभीर को दूर किया था और मामला आगे नहीं बढ़ा था। 

आवेश-गंभीर ने भी आक्रामक अंदाज में मनाया था जश्न

इस सीजन जब लखनऊ की टीम बेंगलुरु के चिन्नास्वामी में बैंगलोर से मुकाबला खेलने गई थी, तब भी दोनों टीमों के बीच भिड़ंत देखी गई थी। उस मैच में बैंगलोर ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 20 ओवर में 212 रन बनाए थे। जवाब में लखनऊ ने आखिरी गेंद पर नौ विकेट गंवाकर लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया था। मैच के बाद आवेश खान जश्न में हेल्मेट पटकते दिखे थे। इसके लिए उन्हें चेतावनी भी दी गई थी। वहीं, गौतम गंभीर और बाकी स्टाफ काफी आक्रामक अंदाज में जश्न मनाते दिखे थे। इसको देख कर लगता है कि दोनों टीमों के बीच मामला कुछ सही नहीं चल रहा है। अब यह देखने वाली बात होगी कि मैच रेफरी नवीन और कोहली वाली घटना पर क्या एक्शन लेते हैं। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed