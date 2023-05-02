Kohli vs Gambhir: लखनऊ-बैंगलोर मैच में बवाल, मैच के दौरान नवीन से भिड़े कोहली, बाद में गंभीर से हुई बहस, VIDEO

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir
BIGGEST RIVALRY IN CRICKET
FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT pic.twitter.com/CpgMT64YNr— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) May 1, 2023
#LSGvRCB— Kamal Malik (@KamalSi0071) May 1, 2023
Kohli says" that you don't even match my shoes Naveen
The King 👑
King Kohli Revenge 😡#LSGvsRCB #viratkholi #ViratKohli𓃵 #AnushkaSharma #gautamgambhir #IPL2023 #naveenulhaq KL Rahul Stoinis pic.twitter.com/UnQgkvKpyX
Naveen ul Haq is enough to match eye contact with kohli #LSGvsRCB #KlRahul #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/QI7V1nEANN— Sonu (@Sonu_jat18) May 1, 2023
#ViratKohli This is the moment when whole fight started between Virat Kohli and LSG Gautam Gambhir— Mehulsinh Vaghela (@LoneWarrior1109) May 1, 2023
Amit Mishra
Naveen ul haq#LSGvsRCB pic.twitter.com/hkId1J33vY
Why is Kohli sledging Naveen ul Haq? Kohli didn't expect Naveen ul haq to respond like that. Looks like Kohli got scaredpic.twitter.com/uarkpacxRJ— mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) May 1, 2023
The full fight 😎— Harshit👽 (@choleebhatureee) May 1, 2023
The best match till of this IPL 🔥🔥
Special thanks to Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir & Naveen ul haq 🔥😎#LSGvsRCB #ViratKohli𓃵 #gautamgambhir #naveenulhaq #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/6fxIpaHYXx
Another angle of the Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir argument and Naveen Ul Haq having some with King Kohli too. #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/gVLQXdNXsI— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 1, 2023
KL Rahul trying to calm Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/DY68IGb1uV— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 1, 2023
Naveen ul haq denied to talk with Kohli #ViratKohli #Gambhir #RCBVSLSG pic.twitter.com/227EBY4ry4— aqqu who (@aq30__) May 1, 2023
#ViratKohli— Kamal Malik (@KamalSi0071) May 1, 2023
Same energy today kohli vs gambhir😡
The King
King Kohli 👑 #LSGvsRCB #Virat #IPL23 #gautamgambhir #naveenulhaq #KLRahul𓃵 #Kohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/1WZsIN26aV
If #gambhir and avesh Khan's celebrationwas justified then virat's celebration was justified if not then virat's celebrationis not justified #RCBVSLSG pic.twitter.com/Ev3OuFnXVU— Mohit Vekariya (@MohitVekariya10) May 1, 2023
