INDvSA Live: अमला और कॉक ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को दिलाई धीमी शुरुआत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 01:42 PM IST
india vs south africa second odi centurion supersport park live updates
टॉस - फोटो : BCCI
टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ दूसरे वन-डे में पहले बल्लेबाजी के लिए आमंत्रित दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने सधी हुई शुरुआत की है। समाचार लिखे जाने तक दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 3 ओवर में बिना किसी नुकसान के 4 रन बना लिए हैं। हाशिम अमला 4* और क्विंटन डी कॉक 0* रन बनाकर क्रीज पर जमे हुए हैं।

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने रविवार को सेंचुरियन में खेले जा रहे दूसरे वन-डे में टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया है। टीम इंडिया ने अपनी टीम में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है जबकि दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने दो बदलाव किए हैं। चोटिल फाफ डू प्लेसी की जगह खाया जोंडो को शामिल किया गया है, जो आज वन-डे में डेब्यू करेंगे। वहीं एन्डिल फेह्लुक्वायो की जगह स्पिनर तबरेज शम्सी को मौका दिया गया है।

दक्षिण अफ्रीका की कप्तानी चोटिल फाफ डू प्लेसी की जगह एडेन मार्करम कर रहे हैं। टीम इंडिया फिलहाल छह मैचों की सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त पर है। मेहमान टीम ने पहले वन-डे में प्रोटियाज को 6 विकेट से मात दी थी।

दोनों टीमें :

टीम इंडिया : शिखर धवन, रोहित शर्मा, विराट कोहली (कप्तान), अजिंक्य रहाणे, एमएस धोनी, केदार जाधव, हार्दिक पांड्या, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह, युजवेंद्र चहल।

दक्षिण अफ्रीका : हाशिम अमला, क्विंटन डी कॉक, एडेन मार्करम (कप्तान), जेपी डुमिनी, डेविड मिलर, खाया जोंडो, क्रिस मौरिस, कागिसो रबाडा, मोर्ने मोर्केल, तबरेज शम्सी, इमरान ताहिर।
