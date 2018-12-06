Failure for KL Rahul. No point chasing the ball wide in the second over of the match. Bad shot to play. Australia draw first blood. They will want to get to Virat asap. Pujara now.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 6, 2018
What's the necessity of going fishing outside the off stump? Have never understood KL Rahul the Test batsman in the last year or so. He was such a fine Test batsman when he first arrived. #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) December 6, 2018
How long are we going to continue with KL Rahul. This was a pretty decent deck unlike the ones at England— Kumbhakaran Lift Masakadzas (@masakadzas) December 6, 2018
Didn’t really have to play/hit that one. India loses Rahul in the second over. Partnership here please...take the sheen off. #AusvInd #7cricket @Channel7 @1116sen— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 6, 2018
Nothing to say about KL Rahul. Time to show him the door!— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) December 6, 2018
As expected, KL Rahul fails yet again. Averages 23.44 this year (11 tests, 19 innings). If the team is picking as per conditions (Vihari dropped for Rohit), should have picked Dhawan in the squad and playing XI and not Rahul. Team management has been clueless. #AUSvIND— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) December 6, 2018
Classic case of the right shot poorly executed from KL Rahul. Does mean we are now only one wicket away from Kohli batting though.— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) December 6, 2018
Fans right now to KL Rahul #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/o1zeXpH6N2— Mitul (@Eme2ul) December 6, 2018
KL Rahul is making an impact in the very first Test Match, the only way he knows how to..by getting out cheaply. 🙄 #AUSvIND— YAAAAAAS 👸🏻 (@Gracious_Gal) December 6, 2018
टीम इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चार मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला आज से खेला जाएगा..
