IND vs AUS 1st Test: केएल राहुल फिर फ्लॉप, फैंस ने कहा- बाहर का रास्ता दिखाओ

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 10:29 AM IST
केएल राहुल
केएल राहुल
ख़बर सुनें
टीम इंडिया के ओपनर केएल राहुल का निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन जारी है और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ गुरुवार से शुरू हुए पहले टेस्ट में वह महज 2 रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौट गए। टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने एडिलेड में टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया। हालांकि, अब तक उनके हाथ निराशा ही लगी है।
मेहमान टीम की शुरुआत ही बेहद खराब रही। केएल राहुल से फैंस बेहद निराश हुए, जो हेजलवुड की गेंद पर फिंच को आसान कैच थमाकर पवेलियन लौटे। राहुल ने 8 गेंदों में दो रन बनाए। राहुल ने हाल ही में अभ्यास मैच की दूसरी पारी में अर्धशतक जमाकर अपने फॉर्म में लौटने के संकेत दिए थे, लेकिन वह बड़े मैच में प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

पृथ्वी शॉ चोटिल होकर टेस्ट से बाहर हुए, जिसके चलते राहुल को मौका मिला और उनके पास खुद को साबित करने का इससे अच्छा मौका नहीं होता। मगर राहुल अपने प्रदर्शन से प्रभावित नहीं कर सके। वह अपना विकेट गेंदबाज और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को गिफ्ट करके आए।

इसके बाद फैंस ने भारतीय ओपनर को खरी-खोटी सुनाई। चलिए देखते हैं, फैंस और दिग्गजों के राहुल के प्रति क्या रिएक्शन्स रहे:




(केएल राहुल के लिए फेलियोर। मैच के दूसरे ओवर में बाहर की गेंद का पीछा करने का कोई मतलब नहीं। खराब शॉट खेला। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहला शिकार किया। विराट और पुजारा से विशाल उम्मीदें।)
फैंस ने इस तरह लगाई राहुल की क्लास

india vs australia 1st test live streaming india vs australia indvaus kl rahul live cricket online prithvi shaw
चेतेश्वर पुजारा
Cricket News

AUSvIND LIVE: पुजारा-अश्विन के बीच अर्धशतकीय साझेदारी, टीम इंडिया 200 रन के करीब

टीम इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चार मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला आज से खेला जाएगा..

6 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ind vs aus
Cricket News

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पहला टेस्ट आज, कब-कहां और कैसे देखें LIVE स्ट्रीमिंग    

5 दिसंबर 2018

आईपीएल 2018
Cricket News

IPL 2019: नीलामी में 1003 खिलाड़ियों की लगेगी बोली, 14 देशों के 232 विदेशी दिग्गजों पर भी लगेगा दांव

5 दिसंबर 2018

virat kohli
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरजमीं पर भारत का 'टेस्ट', इतिहास रचने को तैयार टीम इंडिया

5 दिसंबर 2018

राहुल द्रविड़
Cricket News

INDvAUS: टीम इंडिया ने एडिलेड में जीता एकमात्र ऐतिहासिक टेस्ट, चौंका देंगे ये रिकॉर्ड

4 दिसंबर 2018

kapil dev
Cricket News

कपिल देव समेत ये दिग्गज खिलाड़ी हो सकते हैं महिला कोच चुनने वाली समिति में शामिल

4 दिसंबर 2018

यासिर शाह, पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

इतिहास रचने के करीब यासिर शाह, सबसे तेज 200 विकेट लेने से दो विकेट दूर

4 दिसंबर 2018

मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

Video: बुमराह और शमी ने डाली खतरनाक बाउंसर, बाल-बाल बचे कोहली-पुजारा

4 दिसंबर 2018

अखबार का शीर्षक
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मीडिया ने की टीम इंडिया की बेइज्जती, कहा- 'डरपोक चमगादड़'

3 दिसंबर 2018

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana write mail to keep Ramesh Powar as women's team coach
Cricket News

कोच पोवार को मिला हरमनप्रीत-स्मृति का साथ, बोलीं- सामूहिक था मिताली को बाहर रखने का फैसला

4 दिसंबर 2018

