What's the necessity of going fishing outside the off stump? Have never understood KL Rahul the Test batsman in the last year or so. He was such a fine Test batsman when he first arrived. #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) December 6, 2018

How long are we going to continue with KL Rahul. This was a pretty decent deck unlike the ones at England — Kumbhakaran Lift Masakadzas (@masakadzas) December 6, 2018

Didn’t really have to play/hit that one. India loses Rahul in the second over. Partnership here please...take the sheen off. #AusvInd #7cricket @Channel7 @1116sen — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 6, 2018

Nothing to say about KL Rahul. Time to show him the door! — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) December 6, 2018

As expected, KL Rahul fails yet again. Averages 23.44 this year (11 tests, 19 innings). If the team is picking as per conditions (Vihari dropped for Rohit), should have picked Dhawan in the squad and playing XI and not Rahul. Team management has been clueless. #AUSvIND — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) December 6, 2018

Classic case of the right shot poorly executed from KL Rahul. Does mean we are now only one wicket away from Kohli batting though. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) December 6, 2018

KL Rahul is making an impact in the very first Test Match, the only way he knows how to..by getting out cheaply. 🙄 #AUSvIND — YAAAAAAS 👸🏻 (@Gracious_Gal) December 6, 2018

