शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   India re awarded the Test Championship mace last night

टीम इंडिया को मिली ICC टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप गदा, कोहली ने दिया दिल जीत लेने वाला बयान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 25 Feb 2018 10:55 AM IST
India re awarded the Test Championship mace last night
विराट कोहली
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) ने शनिवार को तीसरे टी20 इंटरनेशनल के बाद टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली को ICC टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप गदा सौंपी। टीम इंडिया ने केपटाउन के न्यूलैंड्स स्टेडियम में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को तीसरे टी20 में 7 रन से हराकर तीन मैचों की सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम की।
आईसीसी क्रिकेट हॉल ऑफ फेम खिलाड़ी सुनील गावस्कर और ग्रीम पोलाक ने टी-20 इंटरनेशनल सीरीज के पुरस्कार समारोह के तुरंत बाद टीम इंडिया के कप्तान कोहली को गदा सौंपकर सम्मानित किया। बता दें कि टीम इंडिया ने पिछले महीने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को जोहानसबर्ग टेस्ट में मात देने के बाद टेस्ट रैंकिंग में शीर्ष स्थान हासिल किया था।





टीम इंडिया को गदा के साथ 10 लाख डॉलर (अनुमानित साढ़े छह करोड़ रुपए) की इनामी राशि भी सौंपी। वांडरर्स पर मिली 63 रनों की जीत से सुनिश्चित हुआ था कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका की टीम आईसीसी टेस्ट टीम रैंकिंग में टीम इंडिया से आगे नहीं बढ़ पाएगी। दक्षिण अफ्रीका अब चाहे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ आगामी टेस्ट सीरीज के सभी मुकाबले क्यों न जीत ले, लेकिन वह टीम इंडिया को रैंकिंग में पीछे नहीं धकेल पाएगी।

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

विराट कोहली ने किया है एक वादा, देखिए वीडियो
virat kohli team india icc icc test championship mace

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

when jhanvi kapoor did not talked to sridevi after watch film sadma
Bollywood

जब श्रीदेवी से नाराज हो गई थीं जाह्नवी कपूर, 'बुरी मां' कहकर तीन दिन तक नहीं की थी बात

25 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi always wanted to fulfill this desire
Bollywood

अधूरी रह गई सुपरस्टार श्रीदेवी की ये इच्छा, हमेशा चाहती थीं बेटी न दोहराए ऐसी गलती

25 फरवरी 2018

after sridevi 5 actresses most shocking death in bollywood
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी ही नहीं ये हैं वो 5 एक्ट्रेस जिन्होंने अचानक छोड़ दी थी दुनिया, रो पड़ा था बॉलीवुड

25 फरवरी 2018

sridevi didnot even watch her daughter jhanvi kapoor debut film dhadak
Bollywood

बेटी की डेब्यू फिल्म नहीं देख पाईं श्रीदेवी, ऐसे ही एक संयोग से अर्जुन कपूर को लगा था सदमा

25 फरवरी 2018

bollywood veteran actress sridevi life 15 facts
Bollywood

'सदमा' देकर चलीं गईं बॉलीवुड की ये 'चांदनी', जानिए श्रीदेवी की जिंदगी के 15 किस्से

25 फरवरी 2018

bollywood reaction on sridevi passes away
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत की खबर से बॉलीवुड में उमड़ा दुखों का सैलाब, सेलिब्रेटीज ने ट्वीट कर दी श्रद्धांजलि

25 फरवरी 2018

get ready for air taxis coming soon
Science Wonders

अब ट्रैफिक में फंसने का झंझट होगा खत्म, आ रही है एयर टैक्सी, हवा से करेगी बातें

25 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma shared makeup making video of Pari film
Bollywood

'परी' के रिलीज से 6 दिन पहले अनुष्का ने शेयर किया वीडियो, बताया कैसे बनीं भूतनी

25 फरवरी 2018

Sapna Chaudhary on hat ja tau song copyright case
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी को मिला 7 करोड़ का नोटिस तो भड़क कर दिया करारा जवाब, ऐसे तेवर कभी नहीं देखे होंगें आप

25 फरवरी 2018

After Batti Gul Meter Chalu Yami Gautam will play the action role in the next film
Bollywood

पहली बार इस किरदार को बड़े पर्दे पर निभाएंगी यामी गौतम, ले रही हैं खास ट्रेनिंग

24 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Indian women cricket tean won the t20i series by 54 runs against south africa
Cricket News

INDvSA: महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने द.अफ्रीका में रचा दोहरा इतिहास, वन-डे के बाद टी-20 सीरीज पर किया कब्जा

मिताली राज (62) रन के शानदार पारी की बदौलत भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने शनिवार को केपटाउन में खेले गए तीसरे व निर्णायक टी-20 मुकाबले में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 54 रनों से करारी मात दी।

25 फरवरी 2018

mayank agarwal break kohli uthappa and dinesh karthik record in vijay hazare
Cricket News

मंयक अग्रवाल ने तोड़ा कोहली, उथप्पा और दिनेश कार्तिक का रिकॉर्ड, टीम इंडिया के लिए दावा किया मजबूत

25 फरवरी 2018

icc will give test championship mace to virat kohli after third t20i match
Cricket News

INDvSA: अंतिम टी20 मैच के बाद कोहली को गदा पकड़ाएगी ICC, देगी 10 लाख डॉलर का चेक

24 फरवरी 2018

steve smith lead rajasthan royals in 2018
Cricket News

IPL: राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने स्टीव स्मिथ को बनाया अपनी टीम का 'सुल्तान'

25 फरवरी 2018

shivnarine chanderpaul made his son tagenarine chanderpaul run out
Cricket News

क्रिकेट इतिहास में पहली बार पिता ने अपने ही पुत्र को करवा दिया रन आउट

23 फरवरी 2018

India vs South Africa: recent weather update rain might return in final T20I at Cape Town
Cricket News

INDvSA: क्रिकेट फैन्स के लिए बुरी खबर, निर्णायक मुकाबले में चौके-छक्कों की जगह बरसेगा कुछ और

23 फरवरी 2018

shahid afridi take a super catch in psl 2018
Cricket News

VIDEO: शाहिद अफरीदी का यह कैच देखकर आप भी कह उठेंगे 'ऑह माई गॉड'

24 फरवरी 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes proud father of a baby girl
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के टेस्ट स्पेशलिस्ट को मिली बड़ी खुशी, घर में आई 'लक्ष्मी'

24 फरवरी 2018

Karun Nair says Past Year Brought Me Down To Earth After Flying High
Cricket News

तिहरा शतक जड़ने वाला यह खिलाड़ी हुआ भावुक, कहा- एक साल में जिंदगी ने आसमान से जमीन पर पटक दिया

21 फरवरी 2018

Paul Adams says team india have Two lethal Wrist Spinners
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया इन दो युवा खिलाड़ियों की वजह से हुई और भी खतरनाकः एडम्स

20 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

mayank agarwal break kohli uthappa and dinesh karthik record in vijay hazare
Cricket News

मंयक अग्रवाल ने तोड़ा कोहली, उथप्पा और दिनेश कार्तिक का रिकॉर्ड, टीम इंडिया के लिए दावा किया मजबूत

25 फरवरी 2018

icc will give test championship mace to virat kohli after third t20i match
Cricket News

INDvSA: अंतिम टी20 मैच के बाद कोहली को गदा पकड़ाएगी ICC, देगी 10 लाख डॉलर का चेक

24 फरवरी 2018

Department head and student song on Virat Kohli hit on Social Media
Bollywood

विभाग हेड ने छात्र के साथ विराट कोहली पर गाया गीत, सोशल मीडिया पर हिट

18 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli says we wants to win series by 5-1 against south africa
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ी हो सकते हैं छठे वन-डे से बाहर, मिले संकेत

15 फरवरी 2018

Javed Miandad says U-19 World Cup showed the huge gap between India and Pakistan players
Cricket News

जावेद मियांदाद ने की भारतीय क्रिकेट की तारीफ, PCB को सुनाई खरी-खरी

11 फरवरी 2018

daniel victtori says virat kohli made chahal lethal bowler
Cricket News

चहल को लेकर विटोरी ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, बताया- कैसे बने वो इतने घातक गेंदबाज

10 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.