Watch: @imVkohli was awarded with the ICC Test Championship Mace last night in Cape Town, with India confirmed to be retaining the top spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings at the April cut-off date! 👏 pic.twitter.com/37FJOgVxsb— ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2018
A message for all India fans from @imVkohli after India retained the ICC Test Championship Mace as the number one Test side! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vEVNrfcsZB— ICC (@ICC) February 25, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
मिताली राज (62) रन के शानदार पारी की बदौलत भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने शनिवार को केपटाउन में खेले गए तीसरे व निर्णायक टी-20 मुकाबले में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 54 रनों से करारी मात दी।
25 फरवरी 2018