भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने गर्लफ्रेंड से की सगाई, फिर पूरी दुनिया को प्यार से मिलाया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 09 Jun 2018 01:34 PM IST
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की ओर से आईपीएल खेलने वाले भारतीय क्रिकेटर संदीप शर्मा ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड से सगाई कर ली। संदीप शर्मा की होने वाली हमसफर का नाम ताशा सात्विक है। ताशा पेशे से ज्वेलरी डिजाइनर और ब्लॉगर हैं।
