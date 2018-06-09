बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b1b7c754f1c1b6a4d8b593d","slug":"india-cricketer-and-ipl-star-sandeep-sharma-got-engaged-with-long-time-girlfriend-sasha-satvik","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
भारतीय क्रिकेटर ने गर्लफ्रेंड से की सगाई, फिर पूरी दुनिया को प्यार से मिलाया
स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 09 Jun 2018 01:34 PM IST
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की ओर से आईपीएल खेलने वाले भारतीय क्रिकेटर संदीप शर्मा ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड से सगाई कर ली। संदीप शर्मा की होने वाली हमसफर का नाम ताशा सात्विक है। ताशा पेशे से ज्वेलरी डिजाइनर और ब्लॉगर हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b1b7c754f1c1b6a4d8b593d","slug":"india-cricketer-and-ipl-star-sandeep-sharma-got-engaged-with-long-time-girlfriend-sasha-satvik","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1b7c754f1c1b6a4d8b593d","slug":"india-cricketer-and-ipl-star-sandeep-sharma-got-engaged-with-long-time-girlfriend-sasha-satvik","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1b7c754f1c1b6a4d8b593d","slug":"india-cricketer-and-ipl-star-sandeep-sharma-got-engaged-with-long-time-girlfriend-sasha-satvik","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1b7c754f1c1b6a4d8b593d","slug":"india-cricketer-and-ipl-star-sandeep-sharma-got-engaged-with-long-time-girlfriend-sasha-satvik","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1b7c754f1c1b6a4d8b593d","slug":"india-cricketer-and-ipl-star-sandeep-sharma-got-engaged-with-long-time-girlfriend-sasha-satvik","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1b7c754f1c1b6a4d8b593d","slug":"india-cricketer-and-ipl-star-sandeep-sharma-got-engaged-with-long-time-girlfriend-sasha-satvik","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1b7c754f1c1b6a4d8b593d","slug":"india-cricketer-and-ipl-star-sandeep-sharma-got-engaged-with-long-time-girlfriend-sasha-satvik","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1b7c754f1c1b6a4d8b593d","slug":"india-cricketer-and-ipl-star-sandeep-sharma-got-engaged-with-long-time-girlfriend-sasha-satvik","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5b1b7c754f1c1b6a4d8b593d","slug":"india-cricketer-and-ipl-star-sandeep-sharma-got-engaged-with-long-time-girlfriend-sasha-satvik","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.