IND vs SA: टीम इंडिया फिर से दक्षिण अफ्रीका में इतिहास रचने से चूकी, सोशल मीडिया पर आई प्रतिक्रियाओं की बाढ़

Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (@KP24). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6T9SuzN6St — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 14, 2022

🚨 RESULT | 🇿🇦 #Proteas WON BY 7 WICKETS



With that victory Dean Elgar's men win the #BetwayTestSeries 2-1 🔥 Thank you to team @BCCI for a great series, we look forward to many more👏 #SAvIND #FreedomTestSeries #BePartOfIt | @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/B03ElFBxTK — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 14, 2022

Outstanding by @OfficialCSA they were 1 down in the series. This was India’s best chance to win in South Africa as SA didn’t have that kind of team but they showed when u stuck together as a teams than u can achieve big things without any big names .. congratulations #INDvSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 14, 2022

So near yet so far...once again. No Indian bowlers among the top 3 in the series and only 1 Indian batsman in top 4 of the series says it all... #INDvSA #INDvsSAF #SAvIndia #SAvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/dllfwtYsut — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 14, 2022