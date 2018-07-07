#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni . May your life be longer than this stretch and may you find happiness in everything, faster than your stumpings. Om Finishaya Namaha ! pic.twitter.com/zAHCX33n1y— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2018
Birthday Celebrations Video of #Thala 💕🎂🎊. Thanks for the video #ChinnaThala @ImRaina#WhistlePodu #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ulixHJY6Hi— MS Dhoni Fans #Dhoni (@msdfansofficial) July 7, 2018
Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni .May you continue to entertain ,inspire and provide joy.#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/z1DbTUi1iS— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 6, 2018
2 World Cups, 1 Champions Trophy, 3 IPL Titles and the list just goes on. Happy Birthday to one of India's greatest captains, @msdhoni! #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/4t3fNcFiuE— R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 6, 2018
Walking out of your 500th international match & gracefully walking into the blessed day of India, when a legend like you was born! Wish you a very Happy Birthday brother @msdhoni 🎂You have been my inspiration & will always be! I cherish all our good times! #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/YinwMNSAgz— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2018
Wish you a very happy birthday @msdhoni ! May you have a wonderful year ahead! #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/4clHyR6TiM— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) July 6, 2018
एलेक्स हेल्स (58 रन, 41 गेंदे, 4x4, 3x6) की बेहतरीन पारी की बदौलत इंग्लैंड ने शुक्रवार को दूसरे टी-20 इंटरनेशनल में टीम इंडिया को पांच विकेट से हरा दिया।
7 जुलाई 2018