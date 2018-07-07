Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni .May you continue to entertain ,inspire and provide joy.#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/z1DbTUi1iS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 6, 2018

2 World Cups, 1 Champions Trophy, 3 IPL Titles and the list just goes on. Happy Birthday to one of India's greatest captains, @msdhoni! #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/4t3fNcFiuE — R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 6, 2018

Walking out of your 500th international match & gracefully walking into the blessed day of India, when a legend like you was born! Wish you a very Happy Birthday brother @msdhoni 🎂You have been my inspiration & will always be! I cherish all our good times! #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/YinwMNSAgz — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday @msdhoni ! May you have a wonderful year ahead! #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/4clHyR6TiM — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) July 6, 2018

(आपको जन्मदिन की ढेरो शुभकामनाएं धोनी। आप मनोरंजन, प्रेरणा और खुशी बांटना जारी रखें।)(2 विश्व कप, 1 चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी, 3 आईपीएल खिताब और सूची जारी है। भारत के महान कप्तानों में से एक को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं।)(आपके 500वें अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच में मैदान पर आने और भारत के धन्य दिन में सावधानीपूर्वक चलना जब आपके जैसा लीजेंड पैदान हुआ! भाई एमएस धोनी आपको जन्मदिन की ढेरो शुभकामनाएं। आप मेरी प्रेरणा हैं और हमेशा रहेंगे। हमारे सभी अच्छे समय की याद करते हुए।)(एमएस धोनी आपको जन्मदिन की ढेरो शुभकामनाएं। आपका साल बहुत शानदार बीते।)