शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   happy birthday ms dhoni wishes pour in on mahis 37th birthday

'ऊॅं फिनिशाय नमः': एमएस धोनी के 37वें जन्मदिन पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने अनोखे अंदाज में दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 07 Jul 2018 07:08 AM IST
एमएस धोनी
एमएस धोनी - फोटो : file photo
ख़बर सुनें
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान, विश्व के सबसे सफल कप्तानों में से एक, कैप्टन कूल, विश्व के बेस्ट मैच फिनिशर... ऐसे अनेक नामों से मशहूर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी शनिवार को 37 साल के हो गए हैं। रांची के क्रिकेटर के फैंस दुनियाभर में मौजूद हैं। 7 जुलाई 1981 को रांची में जन्में माही को विश्व के सभी कोनों से जन्मदिन पर बधाई मिल रही है। 
वैसे, एमएस धोनी ने अपने बर्थ-डे से एक दिन पहले फैंस को स्पेशल गिफ्ट दिया। वह 500 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेलने वाले विश्व के पहले विकेटकीपर बन गए हैं। इसके अलावा धोनी ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ शुक्रवार को 24 गेंदों में पांच चौकों की मदद से नाबाद 32 रन बनाए। हालांकि, टीम इंडिया मैच जीतने में कामयाब नहीं हुई और पांच विकेट से मुकाबला गंवा बैठी।

बहरहाल, धोनी को जन्मदिन पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने अनोखे अंदाज में जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। चलिए गौर करते हैं:




(आपका करियर इस स्ट्रेच से ज्यादा खिंचा हुआ हो और आप आपकी स्टंपिंग से भी तेज हर चीज में खुशी खोज निकाले। ऊॅं फिनिशाय नमः।)
आगे पढ़ें

दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने ट्विटर पर इस तरह दी 'थाला' को जन्मदिन की बधाई

RELATED

happy birthday ms dhoni ms dhoni happy birthday dhoni virender sehwag

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

kailash kher birthday special story
Bollywood

कैलाश खेर ने इस वजह से की थी सुसाइड की कोशिश, फिर बन बैठे सुरों के सरताज

7 जुलाई 2018

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra birthday special story
Bollywood

देश के लिए मेडल नहीं जीत पाए थे राकेश ओमप्रकाश मेहरा, फिर बना दी ऐतिहासिक फिल्में

7 जुलाई 2018

प्रीति जिंटा
Bollywood

प्रीति जिंटा ने बिकिनी में शेयर की फोटो, कैप्शन में लिखा- 'ये पति ने दी है इसलिए...'

6 जुलाई 2018

भारत का पहला 'ओरिजनल सीरीज' रिलीज है सेक्रेड गेम्स
Bollywood

सेक्रेड गेम्स: आखिर क्यों हो रही है सैफ-नवाजुद्दीन के इस थ्रिलर की इतनी चर्चा, जानें 3 बड़ी बातें

6 जुलाई 2018

श्लोका मेहता
Bollywood

आकाश ने सबके सामने किया Kiss तो शरमा गईं अंबानी परिवार की बहू, रणबीर कपूर ने खूब बजाई तालियां

6 जुलाई 2018

kishmish water
Healthy Food

किशमिश का ये जबरदस्त नुस्खा 5 मिनट में लीवर को करेगा साफ, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल

6 जुलाई 2018

ugc net exam 2018 paper pattern change
Education

UGC NET Exam 2018 के पेपर पैटर्न में बड़ा बदलाव, परीक्षा केंद्र में इन पर है रोक

6 जुलाई 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा की इस तस्वीर को देखकर फैंस हो सकते हैं निराश, फिर उठने लगे कई सवाल

6 जुलाई 2018

brushing
Yoga and Health

खुलासा: टूथब्रश करते समय भूल कर न करें ये गलती, वरना दांत हो सकते हैं खराब

6 जुलाई 2018

everyone should download these mobile applications
Education

मोबाइल में डाउनलोड कर लें ये 5 सरकारी ऐप, हर मुश्किल वक्त में देंगे साथ

6 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

एलेक्स हेल्स
Cricket News

एलेक्स हेल्स ने छीनी टीम इंडिया के मुंह से जीत, इंग्लैंड ने सीरीज 1-1 से बराबरी की

एलेक्स हेल्स (58 रन, 41 गेंदे, 4x4, 3x6) की बेहतरीन पारी की बदौलत इंग्लैंड ने शुक्रवार को दूसरे टी-20 इंटरनेशनल में टीम इंडिया को पांच विकेट से हरा दिया।

7 जुलाई 2018

केएल राहुल
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज जीत का 'छक्का' लगाने इन 11 खिलाड़ियों के साथ उतर सकते हैं कोहली

6 जुलाई 2018

यशस्वी जायसवाल
Cricket News

भूखे पेट गुजारी रातें, गोलगप्पे बेचे, अब क्रिकेट में भारत का नाम रोशन करने को तैयार यह सुपरस्टार

4 जुलाई 2018

India vs England, 1st T 20 at Manchester, where, when and how to watch match live
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया-इंग्लैंड के बीच पहला टी-20 मैच आज, कब और कहां देखें LIVE Streaming

3 जुलाई 2018

केएल राहुल
Cricket News

ENGvIND: राहुल ने शतक जमाकर इंग्लैंड के हौसले किए पस्त, टीम इंडिया ने 8 विकेट से जीता मैच

4 जुलाई 2018

राहुल द्रविड़
Cricket News

'द वॉल' द्रविड़ को मिला क्रिकेट का सबसे बड़ा सम्मान, आईसीसी ने हॉल ऑफ फेम में किया शामिल

2 जुलाई 2018

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

जोस बटलर से घबरा गए हैं विराट कोहली, बोले- 'इस तूफान को रोकना सबसे बड़ी चुनौती'

3 जुलाई 2018

Pandya and Shikhar dhawan dance in the washroom, video goes viral ahead of England series
Cricket News

पांड्या-धवन ने वॉशरूम में किया डांस, इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ मैच से पहले यूं मचाई धमाचौकड़ी

2 जुलाई 2018

डीडीसीए
Cricket News

डीडीसीए चुनाव: अंतिम दिन पड़े सबसे ज्यादा 1019 वोट, चारों दिन कुला मिलाकर पड़े 2791वोट

1 जुलाई 2018

IPL 2018: Real truth of Cheerleader from behind the screens
Cricket News

IPL में चीयरलीडर्स की दुनिया का काला सच, जानिए लोगों की चीरती नजरों से लेकर सैलरी तक के राज

29 मई 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.