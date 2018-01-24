अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   good news for cricket fans india vs pakistan match may be possible on 30 january

क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, इस दिन हो सकता इंडिया-पाकिस्तान का हाई वोल्टेज मुकाबला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 08:42 PM IST
good news for cricket fans india vs pakistan match may be possible on 30 january
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान - फोटो : File
क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लिए बुधवार का दिन खुशखबरी वाला रहा। जल्द ही उन्हें भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच मैच देखने को मिल सकता है। न्यूजीलैंड में खेले जा रहे मौजूदा अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप में यह दोनों टीमें भिड़ सकती हैं। 

पाकिस्तान ने बुधवार को क्वार्टर फाइनल मुकाबले में दक्षिण अफ्रीका को मात देकर सेमीफाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की कर ली। अब 26 जनवरी को टीम इंडिया यदि बांग्लादेश को क्वार्टर फाइनल में हराने में कामयाब रहती है तो उसका मुकाबला सेमीफाइनल में पाकिस्तान के साथ होना तय है। 

क्राइस्टचर्च में खेले गए मुकाबले में पाक ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 3 विकेट से मात दी। टॉस जीतकर पहले फील्डिंग करने उतरी पाक टीम ने द. अफ्रीका को महज 189 रन पर ऑल आउट किया। द. अफ्रीका की ओर से वांडिले मकवेतू ने सबसे अधिक 60 रन बनाए। वहीं, पाक की ओर से मुहम्मद मूसा ने तीन और शाहीन शाह अफरीदी ने दो विकेट झटके। 

RELATED

190 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी पाक टीम की शुरुआत खराब रही, लेकिन अली जरयाब आसिफ के नाबाद 74 रन की बदौलत पाक ने 47.5 ओवर में सात विकेट खोकर लक्ष्य प्राप्त कर लिया। 
team india icc under-19 world cup ind v pak

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat REVIEW: Padmaavat Movie review of deepika padukone
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

south african fielders drop twice kohli's catch in johannesburg test
Cricket News

INDvSA: पूरी 'फिल्म' देखना चाहते थे अफ्रीकी फील्डर, कोहली 'ट्रेलर' दिखाकर लौटे

जोहानसबर्ग टेस्ट में अपनी 'लाज' बचाने के इरादे से उतरी टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाजों का फ्लॉप शो यहां भी जारी रहा।

24 जनवरी 2018

BCCI says IPL 2018 to have just one opening ceremony
Cricket News

IPL 2018 में होगा ये बड़ा बदलाव, पिछले साल से इस तरह जुदा होगा क्रिकेट का महाकुंभ

24 जनवरी 2018

jake weatherald take best catch of bbl 2018
Cricket News

VIDEO: राशिद खान की गेंद पर पकड़ा गया क्रिकेट इतिहास का सबसे बेहतरीन कैच, ब्रावो रह गए दंग

23 जनवरी 2018

pakistan captain sarfraz ahmed troll for dismissal as like ms dhoni
Cricket News

पाक कप्तान सरफराज चले थे धोनी बनने हो गए 'टांय टांय फिस्स', जमकर उड़ा मजाक

23 जनवरी 2018

anil kumble says dhoni can not buy ashwin in ipl auction
Cricket News

अनिल कुंबले बोले, IPL में इस खिलाड़ी को नहीं खरीद पाएंगे धोनी

23 जनवरी 2018

video rohit sharma hits the ball out of ground at johannesburg
Cricket News

VIDEO: तीसरे टेस्ट से पहले चला 'हिटमैन' का बल्ला, गेंद को पहुंचाया स्टेडियम के बाहर

23 जनवरी 2018

BANvZIM: Tamim Iqbal becomes first Bangladesh player to score 6000 ODI runs
Cricket News

BDESHvZIM:बांग्लादेश ने जिम्बाब्वे को 91 रन से रौंदा, तमीम इकबाल के नाम दर्ज हुआ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

23 जनवरी 2018

team india may play without spinner in third test
Cricket News

कोहली ने तीसरे टेस्ट से पहले दिए संकेत, बिना स्पिनर के उतर सकती है टीम इंडिया

24 जनवरी 2018

vinay kumar does run out like jonty rhodes style in syed mushtaq ali trophy
Cricket News

VIDEO: जब 'सुपरमैन' की तरह उड़कर विनय कुमार ने किया रन आउट, जोंटी रोड्स ने भी की तारीफ

23 जनवरी 2018

faf du plessis says ipl auctions distracted mind during third test
Cricket News

दक्षिण अफ्रीकी कप्तान डू प्लेसी ने माना, तीसरे टेस्ट में पड़ेगा IPL नीलामी का असर

24 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

team india may play without spinner in third test
Cricket News

कोहली ने तीसरे टेस्ट से पहले दिए संकेत, बिना स्पिनर के उतर सकती है टीम इंडिया

24 जनवरी 2018

coa to review team india test defeat againt south africa
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया के खराब प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा करेगी COA

23 जनवरी 2018

video rohit sharma hits the ball out of ground at johannesburg
Cricket News

VIDEO: तीसरे टेस्ट से पहले चला 'हिटमैन' का बल्ला, गेंद को पहुंचाया स्टेडियम के बाहर

23 जनवरी 2018

Gary Kirsten said india should have played with an extra batsman
Cricket News

गैरी कर्स्टन ने गिनाई टीम इंडिया की एक और गलती, कही ये बड़ी बातें

23 जनवरी 2018

Graeme Smith advised Virat Kohli to quit captaincy for team india
Cricket News

लगातार हार के बाद कप्तान कोहली पर उठ रहे सवाल, इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने दिया बड़ा बयान

23 जनवरी 2018

Vernon Philander said south africa looking for clean sweep in test series against india
Cricket News

क्लीन स्वीप की तैयारी में दक्षिण अफ्रीका, इस गेंदबाज ने टीम इंडिया को दी खुली चुनौती

23 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.