तेज सेंचुरी जड़कर मैक्सवेल ने रचा इतिहास, IPL में कर सकते हैं बड़ा धमाका

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 09:34 AM IST
glenn maxwell smashed record century in t-20 cricket against england
ग्लेन मैक्सवेल - फोटो : getty
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के तूफानी ऑलराउंडर ग्लेन मैक्सवेल इन दिनों शानदार फॉर्म में हैं। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ बुधवार को मैक्सवेल ने एक ऐसा कीर्तिमान रच दिया, जो कंगारू टीम का अब तक कोई भी बल्लेबाज नहीं कर पाया है। दरअसल मैक्सवेल ने इंग्लिश टीम के खिलाफ टी-20 क्रिकेट में तेज शतक जड़ा।

ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने महज 58 गेंदों पर 103 रन बनाए। मैक्सवेल ने अपनी इस तेज तर्रार पारी में 10 चौके और 4 छक्के लगाए। इसी के साथ मैक्सवेल टी20 में दो शतक लगाने वाले पहले ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी भी बन गए हैं। इतना ही नहीं लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए शतक मारने वाले अब वह पहले और एकमात्र ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर भी हैं।
