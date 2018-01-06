Download App
IPL 2018 में KKR नहीं बल्कि इस टीम के लिए खेलते दिखेंगे गोतम गंभीर!

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 06:23 PM IST
gautam gambhir likely to play for csk in ipl 2018
गौतम गंभीर - फोटो : File
बीते गुरुवार को मुंबई में आईपीएल की आठ टीमों ने कुल 18 खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन किया।  लीग के 11वें सीजन में सभी टीमों का असली चेहरा 27 और 28 जनवरी को होने वाली खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी के बाद पता चलेगा। हालांकि नीलामी से पहले जिस तरह से कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (केकेआर) ने अपने कप्तान गौतम गंभीर को रिटेन नहीं किया, उससे साफ हो जाता है कि वो अब गंभीर की और सेवा नहीं चाहते हैं। 

वहीं, दूसरी तरफ चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स (सीएसके) ने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, सुरेश रैना और रवींद्र जडेजा को रिटेन करके साफ कर दिया है कि इस बार सीएसके की कप्तानी धोनी करेंगे। इस बीच एक रोचक बात यह सामने यह आ रही है कि आईपीएल में खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी में सीएसके गौतम गंभीर के लिए बोली लगा सकती है। 

हालांकि अभी तक ना तो गंभीर ने और ना ही चेन्नई के मैनेजमेंट ने आधिकारिक रूप से ऐसे कोई संकेत नहीं दिए हैं लेकिन इन कयासों ने हवा सीएसके के ट्विंटर हैंडल से मिली है। 

दरअसल एक फैन ने सीएसके को टैग करते हुए लिखा है कि मुझे ऐसा लग रहा है कि इस बार गौतम गंभीर को सीएसके नीलामी में खरीदेगा। 
 

हालांकि आमतौर पर टीमों के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल्स की ओर से ऐसे ट्वीट्स का जबाव नहीं दिया जाता है, लेकिन सीएसके ने इस ट्वीट का जबाव ईमोजीज के साथ दिया। 
 

 
ipl 2018 gautam gambhir csk
