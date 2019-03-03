PCB: 8 Pakistan-leg matches of Pak Super League will be played at National Stadium in Karachi due to a situation beyond PCB’s control. It also resulted in a tweak to Pakistan-leg matches, which will now commence from 9 March with all 8 matches to be played in as many days. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yuQQYHt2hn— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2019
PCB: Decision has been made following delayed opening of Lahore airspace for commercial flights, which has created substantial operational & logistical challenges relating to the delivery of the three Lahore matches, which were originally scheduled for 9, 10 & 12 March. (2/2)— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2019
आईसीसी ने कहा कि इस तरह के मामले में उसकी कोई भूमिका नहीं है।
