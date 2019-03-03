शहर चुनें

Cricket News

पीसीएल के चरण मैचों में हुआ बदलाव, अब यहां खेले जाएंगे सभी 8 मुकाबले

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 05:16 PM IST
पीसीबी
पीसीबी - फोटो : File
पीसीबी के नियंत्रण से बाहर की स्थिति के कारण पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग के 8 चरण मुकाबले कराची के नेशनल स्टेडियम में खेले जाएंगे। इस स्थिति के कारण पाकिस्तान चरण मैचों में भी बदलाव आया है, जो अब 9 मार्च से शुरू होंगे, जिसके सभी 8 मैच उतने ही दिनों में खेले जाएंगे। 
कमर्शियल उड़ानों के लिए लाहौर हवाई क्षेत्र के ऑपरेशन में देरी के बाद यह निर्णय लिया गया है। इस कारण लाहौर में होने वाले तीन मैचों में भी देरी हुई, जो मूल रूप से 9, 10 और 12 मार्च के लिए निर्धारित किए गए थे।
   

pcb pcl
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

