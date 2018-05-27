IPL 2018: ईडन गार्डन बना इस सीजन का श्रेष्ठ मैदान 

CAB GETS IPL HONOURS— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 25, 2018
The CAB is happy to inform that Eden Gardens has once again been awarded the best venue and ground of IPL 2018.
The CAB takes this opportunity to thank all who have contributed to this success beginning with the ground staff, @bcci@icc
