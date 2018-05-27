शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Eden Gardens awarded the best venue and ground of IPL 2018

IPL 2018: ईडन गार्डन बना इस सीजन का श्रेष्ठ मैदान 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 27 May 2018 03:33 AM IST
ईडन गार्डन्स
ईडन गार्डन्स
ख़बर सुनें
मेजबान कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स की टीम क्वालिफायर-2 में बेशक हारने के बाद फाइनल की रेस से बाहर हो गई लेकिन उसके घरेलू मैदान ईडन गार्डन को वोटिंग में आईपीएल 2018 का श्रेष्ठ मैदान माना गया है। भारत के पूर्व कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने रविवार को अधिकृत घोषणा से पहले एक ट्वीट में यह जानकारी दी है। 
बंगाल क्रिकेट संघ के अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि कैब यह जानकारी देते हुए खुशी महसूस कर रही है कि ईडन गार्डन एक बार फिर श्रेष्ठ स्थल और मैदान बना है। उन्होंने इसके लिए मैदानकर्मियों की मेहनत को भी सराहा। इस सीजन में ईडन ने नौ मैचों की मेजबानी की। उसे बोनस के रूप में एलिमिनटर और दूसरे क्वालिफायर के रूप में दो मैच अतिरिक्त मिले जो पहले पुणे में होने थे।


RELATED

eden gardens ipl 2018 sourav ganguly

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

meghna srivastava
Weird Stories

Twitter ने पूछा: मेघना श्रीवास्तव कैसे बनी CBSE टॉपर, उसके पापा तो ऑटो भी नहीं चलाते?

26 मई 2018

डेमो इमेज
Weird Stories

OMG! नींबू से लेकर कोक तक,एबॉर्शन के ये उपाय जानकर ठोक लेंगे माथा

26 मई 2018

australian man speaking bhojpuri
Weird Stories

इस अंग्रेज के मुंह से भोजपुरी सुनकर बिहारवाले भी गच्चा खा जाएंगे, यकीन नहीं तो देख ले वीडियो

26 मई 2018

baby
Weird Stories

माता-पिता ने बच्ची का रखा ऐसा नाम, अदालत ने जमकर लताड़ा, सुना दिया यह फैसला

26 मई 2018

plane
Weird Stories

फ्लाइट में इस शख्स ने की ऐसी हरकत, लोगों ने बंद कर ली आंखें, अब मिलेगी सजा...

26 मई 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

VIDEO: रेस्त्रां से बाहर निकलते ही जाह्नवी कपूर पर टूट पड़े फैंस, किसी ने छुए गाल- किसी ने पकड़ा हाथ

26 मई 2018

गीता कपूर
Bollywood

'पाकीजा' की इस एक्ट्रेस का वृद्धाश्रम में निधन, एक साल पहले अस्पताल की फर्श पर छोड़ गया था बेटा

26 मई 2018

Madhuri Dixit
Bollywood

पहले दिन ही बॉक्स ऑफिस पर माधुरी दीक्षित की 'बकेट लिस्ट' ने गाड़े झंडे, जानें कलेक्शन

26 मई 2018

Death Facts
Weird Stories

मौत के बाद भी सुन सकता है शख्स, मौत से जुड़े ये 7 राज़ आपको कोई नहीं बताएगा...

26 मई 2018

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

तेजी से ठीक हो रहे हैं इरफान खान, शूजित सरकार की इस फिल्म से करेंगे वापसी

26 मई 2018

Most Read

असद शफीक
Cricket News

ENGvPAK 1st test: दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, पाकिस्तान ने ली 166 रन की बढ़त 

पाकिस्तान ने मेजबान इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ लॉर्ड्स मैदान पर खेले जा रहे पहले टेस्ट मैच के दूसरे दिन आठ विकेट पर 350 रन बनाकर अपनी पकड़ मजबूत कर ली है।

26 मई 2018

पाकिस्तान टीम
Cricket News

ENGvPAK: पाक गेंदबाजों के नाम रहा टेस्ट का पहला दिन, इंग्लैंड 184 पर ऑलआउट

25 मई 2018

ajinkya rahane and dinesh karthik
Cricket News

ईडन गार्डन में एलिमिनिटेर मुकाबला आज, केकेआर के सामने रॉयल्स की डगर मुश्किल

23 मई 2018

स्मृति मंधाना और हरमनप्रीत कौर
Cricket News

आज बदलेगा IPL का इतिहास, दुनियाभर की दिग्गज महिला क्रिकेटर दिखाएंगी दम

22 मई 2018

विरा
Cricket News

इस खिलाड़ी के इशारों पर खेलेंगे टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली, काउंटी क्रिकेट में रखेगा निगरानी

20 मई 2018

अफगान क्रिकेट मैच अटैक
Cricket News

क्रिकेट मैच के दौरान बम धमाकों में 8 की मौत, कई घायल

20 मई 2018

gautam gambhir
Cricket News

BCCI से खुश नहीं हैं गौतम गंभीर, IPL को लेकर कही बड़ी बात

18 मई 2018

गौतम गंभीर
Cricket News

गौतम गंभीर ने अचानक छोड़ी DD की कप्तानी, ये खिलाड़ी संभालेगा जिम्मेदारी

25 अप्रैल 2018

अंबाती रायडू
Cricket News

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ वन-डे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया की घोषणा, रायुडू और कौल को मिला ईनाम

8 मई 2018

rajasthan royals
Cricket News

इन दो खिलाड़ियों ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स का साथ बीच में छोड़ा, जानिए क्या है वजह

16 मई 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

उमेश यादव
Cricket News

INDvSL: उमेश ने कराई टीम इंडिया की वापसी, खराब रोशनी के कारण स्टंप्स घोषित

18 नवंबर 2017

चेतेश्वर पुजारा
Cricket News

INDvSL: बारिश की बाधा के बीच दूसरे दिन का खेल समाप्त, टीम इंडिया का स्कोर 74/5

17 नवंबर 2017

सुरंगा लकमल
Cricket News

INDvSL: लकमल के तगड़े झटकों से बैकफुट पर टीम इंडिया, पहले दिन का खेल समाप्त

16 नवंबर 2017

ईडेन गार्डन
Cricket News

INDvSL: बारिश की वजह से कोलकाता में टीम इंडिया का प्रैक्टिस सेशन कैंसिल

15 नवंबर 2017

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

श्रीलंका के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में इस रणनीति के साथ उतरेगी टीम इंडिया 

14 नवंबर 2017

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

INDvSL: श्रीलंका के भारत दौरे का ऐलान, 9 मैच कब और कहां खेले जाएंगे

4 अक्टूबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे कि कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज़ नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज़ हटा सकते हैं और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डेटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy और Privacy Policy के बारे में और पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.